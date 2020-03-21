Should Income Investors Look At Alma Media Oyj (HEL:ALMA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Alma Media Oyj (HEL:ALMA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

Alma Media Oyj's next dividend payment will be €0.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Alma Media Oyj has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of €6.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Alma Media Oyj paid out 97% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Alma Media Oyj generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Alma Media Oyj's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Alma Media Oyj's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Alma Media Oyj dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Alma Media Oyj for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Alma Media Oyj is paying out so much of its profit. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Alma Media Oyj today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Alma Media Oyj is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Alma Media Oyj (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

