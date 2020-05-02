Should Income Investors Look At Allianz SE (ETR:ALV) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Allianz SE (ETR:ALV) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of May.

Allianz's next dividend payment will be €9.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €9.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Allianz has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of €168.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Allianz is paying out an acceptable 51% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Allianz, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Allianz has delivered 8.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Allianz? Allianz has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Allianz's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - Allianz has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

