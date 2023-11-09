Should Income Investors Look At ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase ALLETE's shares on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.68 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.71 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, ALLETE has a trailing yield of approximately 5.0% on its current stock price of $54.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ALLETE's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether ALLETE can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ALLETE paid out 62% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 38% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ALLETE, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. ALLETE has delivered an average of 3.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ALLETE? While earnings per share growth has been modest, ALLETE's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy ALLETE today.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that ALLETE is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

