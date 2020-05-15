Should Income Investors Look At Adval Tech Holding AG (VTX:ADVN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Adval Tech Holding AG (VTX:ADVN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

Adval Tech Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF2.70 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF2.70 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Adval Tech Holding has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of CHF135. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Adval Tech Holding has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Adval Tech Holding

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Adval Tech Holding has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Adval Tech Holding paid out over the last 12 months.

SWX:ADVN Historical Dividend Yield May 15th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Adval Tech Holding's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Adval Tech Holding's dividend payments per share have declined at 60% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. Adval Tech Holding is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Adval Tech Holding? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Adval Tech Holding today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Adval Tech Holding is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Adval Tech Holding that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.