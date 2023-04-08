Income Investors Should Know That Zug Estates Holding AG (VTX:ZUGN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Zug Estates Holding AG (VTX:ZUGN) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Zug Estates Holding's shares on or after the 12th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF41.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF41.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Zug Estates Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of CHF1810. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Zug Estates Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Zug Estates Holding paid out more than half (53%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Zug Estates Holding earnings per share are up 2.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Zug Estates Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Zug Estates Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Zug Estates Holding paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Zug Estates Holding from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Zug Estates Holding, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Zug Estates Holding (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

