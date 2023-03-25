Income Investors Should Know That Sun International Limited (JSE:SUI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Sun International Limited (JSE:SUI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Sun International's shares on or after the 29th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be R2.41 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R3.29 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sun International has a trailing yield of 8.1% on the current stock price of ZAR40.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Sun International

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Sun International distributed an unsustainably high 147% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 9.8% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while Sun International's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Sun International paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Sun International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Sun International has increased its dividend at approximately 3.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Sun International is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Sun International for the upcoming dividend? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with Sun International's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Sun International from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Sun International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sun International you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here