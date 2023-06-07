Income Investors Should Know That Senioresidenz AG (BRN:SENIO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Senioresidenz AG (BRN:SENIO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Senioresidenz's shares before the 12th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF1.90 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF1.90 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Senioresidenz has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of CHF40. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Senioresidenz can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Senioresidenz paid out 155% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Senioresidenz paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Senioresidenz's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Senioresidenz has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Senioresidenz? We're not enthused to see Senioresidenz's dividend was not well covered by earnings over the last year, although it is great to see earnings growing. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Senioresidenz more closely.

In light of that, while Senioresidenz has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Senioresidenz is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

