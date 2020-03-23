Income Investors Should Know That Helgeland Sparebank (OB:HELG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Helgeland Sparebank (OB:HELG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 27th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of April.

Helgeland Sparebank's next dividend payment will be kr5.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr5.35 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Helgeland Sparebank has a trailing yield of 8.4% on the current share price of NOK64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Helgeland Sparebank is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Helgeland Sparebank, with earnings per share up 2.1% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Helgeland Sparebank has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Helgeland Sparebank an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

If you want to look further into Helgeland Sparebank, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Helgeland Sparebank you should know about.

