Income Investors Should Know That A2A S.p.A. (BIT:A2A) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that A2A S.p.A. (BIT:A2A) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

A2A's upcoming dividend is €0.077 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.077 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, A2A has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current stock price of €1.2815. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether A2A's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year A2A paid out 107% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether A2A generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (71%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and A2A fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

BIT:A2A Historical Dividend Yield May 14th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see A2A has grown its earnings rapidly, up 46% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. A2A has seen its dividend decline 2.2% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see. A2A is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is A2A worth buying for its dividend? A2A has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about A2A from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in A2A as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with A2A. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for A2A that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

