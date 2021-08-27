Income Financial Trust Financial Results to June 30, 2021

Income Financial Trust

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.quadravest.com

info@quadravest.com


