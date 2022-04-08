Inclusive talk show 'The Real' canceled after eight seasons: 'It's been a great ride'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The barrier-breaking daytime talk show "The Real" has been canceled after eight seasons on the air, according to reports from Deadline, Variety and People.

Warner Bros. reportedly canned the show – one of the first daytime talk shows with a panel full of women of color – after Fox Stations opted to not renew the series for another season, according to Variety.

Reps from Warner Bros. declined to comment on the cancellation.

Co-host Loni Love confirmed the show's cancellation on Instagram and suggested that COVID-19-related production costs most likely "killed" the show.

"The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," Love wrote. "thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove)

Co-host and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais, who joined the show in 2020, also confirmed the news on social media, saying her time on the show was "a fun ride."

"Got to work with an group of amazing women and crew," Beauvais tweeted.

Beauvais, a Haitian–born American actress and former model, said she was "thrilled" to join "the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show" at the time of her casting.

"My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment," Beauvais told Variety at the time.

(L-R) Adrienne Houghton, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for &quot;The Real&quot; during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018.
(L-R) Adrienne Houghton, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for "The Real" during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018.

The show's other hosts included Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Tamar Braxton, Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry-Housley. Braxton left the show in 2016, while Seales and Mowry-Housley followed suit in 2020.

"The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," Mowry-Housley wrote of her departure at the time. "However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from 'The Real.' To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever."

Over the course of its eight-year run, "The Real" won three Daytime Emmys and two NAACP Image Awards.

Look back: Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving talk show ‘The Real': 'All good things must come to an end'

Contributing: Cydney Henderson and Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Real': Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais talk show canceled

