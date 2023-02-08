‘Inclusive and supportive’ King visits London’s Bangladeshi community

The King was dubbed an “inclusive and supportive” monarch by a stalwart of London’s Bangladeshi community as he went on a walkabout in “Bangla Town”.

Charles and Camilla shook hands, chatted to well-wishers and even received a takeaway from a South Asian restaurant during a visit to Brick Lane, described as a “marker” for his reign.

When the King removed his shoes as a mark of respect during a visit one of area’s most notable buildings, the Brick Lane mosque, once a church for French Huguenots before becoming a synagogue for the Jewish community, there appeared to be a hole his right sock.

Camilla stood in her stocking feet as she chatted to members of the congregation and other guests.

The King and the Queen Consort plant a tree during a visit to Brick Lane in east London (Eddie Mulholland/Telegraph/PA)

The visit celebrated the contribution of Bangladeshis to the life of the nation after overcoming initial racism, and Charles and his wife planted an elm tree in a nearby park in memory of Altab Ali, a young man fatally stabbed in a racist attack in 1978, who had the open space renamed in his honour.

Ayesha Qureshi and Abdal Ullah, a married couple who co-founded the British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration Foundation 12 years ago, hosted the royal visit which came after Charles met leading South Asians last October who suggested the Brick Lane event.

Ms Qureshi said she was “humbled” by the King acting on their offer to visit the heart of the Bangladeshi community, adding: “(It) just goes to show how engaged His Majesty is with the community in the United Kingdom, with multiculturalism, with the anti-racism movement.

“It may seem little, it’s just a visit, but actually the poignancy of it I think, is a very fundamental to what I hope will be a marker of his reign.”

King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a visit to Brick Lane (Eddie Mulholland/Telegraph/PA)

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex have raised questions about racism in the monarchy by claiming a member of the royal family, not the late Queen or Duke of Edinburgh, raised concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be, before he was born.

While Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey stepped down from her official role with the royal household after asking a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to the executive.

Responding to these events Ms Qureshi said: “I think there is racism within British society but what this demonstrates is the fact that His Majesty the King is very attuned to the communities of this country, and wants to reign in a way which is inclusive and supportive of those communities.”