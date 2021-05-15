Inclusive, Ethical Skincare: How This LGBTQ+ Vegan Skincare Company is Taking the Industry by Storm

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2021 / Looking good is non-negotiable. For people conscious about their skin and appearance, it may become a bit frustrating if they use skincare products that yield no results. DermaBoss, an LGBTQ+-owned vegan skincare company, has made it their goal to make skincare safe, effective, and affordable for everyone's individual skin needs. Not only does it deliver in terms of results, but it is also committed to creating skincare that is free from parabens, harsh alcohols, synthetic fragrances, and other dangerous chemicals that are prone to irritating skin.

Some of DermaBoss's hot-sellers include three products that are designed to brighten, smooth, and rejuvenate the skin. The Pineapple + Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser removes makeup, brightens skin, combats blemishes, and smells absolutely amazing to boot. For folks looking to brighten and smooth their skin, as well as reduce acne scarring and breakouts, the Vitamin C Serum is the all-rounder that ticks every box. Finally, the Cell Hydrating Serum alleviates problems like skin blemishes, wrinkles, dryness, and lines.

The DermaBoss brand was built on the premise that everyone deserves to look and feel their absolute best. The brand has developed an impressive line of natural products made from 100% vegan ingredients, which have been scientifically proven to benefit the skin. The company prides itself on the efficacy of its products, which has allowed them to achieve exactly what they set out to do: empowering people and boosting self-confidence, through healthy and beautiful skin. DermaBoss began operations last year and has certainly made its mark in the skincare industry. Since its launch, products from the brand have rapidly sold out, and the company is now putting facilities in place to satisfy the growing demand for its products. According to co-founders Marcus McFall and Rachael Hayes, "With DermaBoss, you can stop worrying about acne scars and blemishes. Our curated range of skincare products actually work and deliver radiant, beautiful skin".

DermaBoss's major selling point is the discernable results that users get after using its products. Users often notice a clearer complexion and brighter skin after using their products. DermaBoss products are also effective in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, reducing acne, reducing acne scarring.

Building DermaBoss started with two like-minded students at the University of Iowa meeting and instantly connected over their shared interest in skincare and activism. After that, there was no stopping them. With a passion for creating products to empower people from all genders, races, and walks of life, DermaBoss is committed to delivering both in terms of efficacy and inclusivity.

In line with its brand ethics, DermaBoss donates a percentage of product sales to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights all over the United States and beyond, and hence ensures that its work goes beyond just promoting beautiful skin, but also in uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are building a following through inclusivity, social consciousness, and of course, skincare products that actually improve your skin," McFall and Hayes explain. "We donate a portion of each order to help lift up the LGBTQ+ community all year long, and partner with charitable institutions each year that align with our values to lift up the LGBTQ+ community," they add.

Learn more about DermaBoss on the official website or follow the brand on Instagram account.

