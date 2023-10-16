Inclusion of lacrosse in 2028 Olympics brings excitement, motivation

Lacrosse is making its return to the Olympic stage in 2028. And there's high hopes for far greater exposure for the sport on an international level.

It was one of five sports added to the program of the Los Angeles Games on Monday by the International Olympic Committee. Flag football, baseball/softball, cricket and squash were the others.

"A lot of excitement," Canadian player Wesley Berg said of Monday's long-awaited news. "In terms of trying to grow the sport of lacrosse, and how big of a stage the Olympics is, it's pretty cool to have the opportunity for people around the world and younger kids to be able to see the game played at the biggest stage."

Lacrosse was in the Olympics in 1904 and 1908. It was also held as a demonstration sport at the Games — meaning it wasn't a standard medal competition — in 1928, 1932 and 1948.

Canada men's coach Brodie Merrill called lacrosse's Olympic return a "gradual process."

"There's been rumblings over the last few years," he said "It definitely felt different today when it was finalized. Kind of a surreal moment."

Both men’s and women’s lacrosse will be competed in sixes — a fast-paced, compact version at the intersection of field and box lacrosse that was developed in 2018.

"It's almost too fast, there's no breaks where you don't really get a replay," Berg said. "But it's so exciting and the games go by so quickly and it's just constant action.

"It's almost like you need to find a way to take a couple breaks between goals. If there's a crazy highlight, you can appreciate it."

Lacrosse has doubled its membership from 45 to 90 national federations over the last two decades. It's currently played in all five continental regions, with four continents represented in both the men's and women's world top-10 rankings.

"Being involved in the game, coaching the game, playing the game so long, lacrosse has always been a little bit under the radar," Merrill said. "I just think now having lacrosse in the Olympics elevates it to another level."

Berg, of Coquitlam, B.C., echoed a similar sentiment with hopes of competing for Canada at those Games himself.

"It makes you want to stay healthier, work that much harder to be able to get a chance to play in the Olympics because it's something you dream about as a kid," said the 30-year-old, who plays in both box lacrosse in the National Lacrosse League (San Diego Seals) and field in the Premier Lacrosse League (Chaos LC). "Up until the last couple of years, I didn't even think it would be an option.

"It's pretty interesting that some guys are right at the peak of their career and depending on injuries and things like that, you just never know what happens. It motivates you a bit more."

