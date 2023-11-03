Inclusion and diversity stressed in GBLIP report

BRUCE COUNTY – “Immigration is not just a nice thing to think about; it will be essential for rural Ontario,” said County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine.

Bruce County council’s executive committee heard a presentation on the Grey Bruce Local Immigration Partnership (GBLIP) year three review, on Oct. 19.

Deepikaa Gupta, local immigration partnership manager, presented the report and answered questions from council.

As stated in the report, GBLIP is funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), working in partnership to identify and address gaps and opportunities in the Grey-Bruce region, encouraging local businesses, community partners and service providers to consider newcomers’ needs related to access, co-ordination, and programming.

GBLIP works with its partnership council, bringing together more than 66 community partners and organizations, including 17 municipalities in Bruce and Grey.

The report provided background and an overview of 2022-23 accomplishments and projects. Among these were community dialogues – 25 events organized by partner members to share priorities and find ways of becoming welcoming; municipal delegations – GBLIP, along with Settlement Services and Welcoming Communities Grey Bruce appeared as delegations 17 times to municipal councils; research – a study was conducted to better understand discrimination experienced by immigrants, visible minorities and Indigenous people in Grey Bruce; opportunities for employers; and the immigrant survey 2023 being launched this fall.

Next steps could include joining the UNESCO Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities to promote inclusion and diversity.

County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, commented on the increasing diversity in his community that’s becoming quite visible. One example is the new cricket pitch in Port Elgin, something that wouldn’t have been considered in years past. He noted there’s a perception that Bruce County is a “white, Anglo-Saxon, protestant place” where immigrants from other cultures won’t fit in.

“That’s not true,” he said. “We are a diverse community.”

Warden Chris Peabody commended the initiatives to make Bruce a more welcoming community, and spoke about a recent event in Walkerton in which he participated. He said he hopes everyone will attend the event next year. Put on by the owners of Buddha Restaurant in Walkerton, the Indian cultural celebration was “an amazing event,” he said.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times