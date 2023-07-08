Inclusion BC heralds employment conference

The vice-president of Inclusion BC heralds a recent conference in Vancouver for bringing people together to make the workforce more accepting of individuals with diverse abilities.

Kate Gibbs attended the 2nd World Supported Employment Conference on June 6-8 when community leaders, business representatives and government officials joined forces to support the “Inclusion Works” theme.

"It was amazing to see that disability is diverse and talked about all over the world. We're getting our message out there," Gibbs said, adding, “It is also great to see people speaking out for themselves.” In past conferences that she attended, it was the caregivers speaking on the behalf of those with challenges.

Gibbs said that speakers come from different parts of the world with a common goal – to help make the workforce more accepting of people with diverse abilities so they are not being forced to rely on government funding.

Gibbs mentioned that one of her favourite speakers was from Australia, noting that this fellow has cerebral palsy just like her. “He is also gay and called himself a disabled drag queen. "He sticks up for accessibility and rights for everyone. He was really cool."

Gibbs said that all the speakers presented excellent future employment and inclusion for people with various abilities, and because of that she has a lot of hope for the future. She encourages people to keep talking about it and to find solutions for inclusion in employment.

Inclusion BC is a non-profit federation that helps enhance the lives of people with diverse abilities. See https://inclusionbc.org/about/ for more information.

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer