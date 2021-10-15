Tory MP David Amess killed in knife attack at constituency surgery

Tory MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at a constituency meeting.

The 69-year-old Southend West MP was knifed several times at a surgery in Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea shortly after midday on Friday.

Essex Police said officers arrested a man and recovered a knife from the area.

Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel were returning to London from a regional Cabinet meeting in Bristol following the attack.

It was not clear whether the incident may be terror related or not.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).

“We attended and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

“He is currently in custody.

David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat at the Westminster Dog of the Year competition in 2013 (PA)

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Sir David has been the MP for Southend West since May 1997. He previously served as the MP for Basildon since 1983. He is married and has five children.

Earlier this year Sir David spoke out about anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

He was a firm supporter of Brexit and the Leave Means Leave campaign. He also opposed bills furthering LGBT rights, including equal age of consent and same-sex marriage.

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed their shock and sadness at Sir David’s murder. Flags have been lowered to half mast outside Parliament.

The scene in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday afternoon (PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: "Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP.

"A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

Story continues

“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Communities Secretary Michael Gove described Sir David’s death “heart-breakingly sad”.

“Just terrible, terrible news,” he tweeted. “He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.

“In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

The Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, tweeted: “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess.

Armed police officers outside the Belfairs Methodist Church (PA)

“He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “This is tragic and horrible news. My thoughts are with David’s wife and children, the wider family, friends and David’s community.

“A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David.”

His death comes more than five years after the Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist in her Batley and Spen constituency.

Brendan Cox, Ms Cox’s widower, described the stabbing of Sir David Amess as “as cowardly as it gets”.

Police officers recovered a knife from the scene of the attack (PA)

He tweeted: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside Belfairs Methodist Church and an air ambulance remained at the scene.

A large cordon extended down Eastwood Road, with members of the public gathering behind it, and multiple side streets were closed off.

A local shop worker said he saw the aftermath of the incident at the church.

Lee Jordison walked around to the church from Hicks butchers where he works after seeing emergency services, including armed police and an air ambulance, rushing to the scene.

“We could see a police cordon set up... (someone outside) told me a woman had come out screaming on the phone, saying 'someone's been stabbed, please get here soon, he’s not breathing’,” the 40-year-old told PA.

“There was a lot of talk at the church that it was (Sir David) and plenty of people had seen him outside saying hello to people outside the church 20 minutes before.

“It's very shocking... I’ve worked up here and lived up here all my life and never seen anything like this - it’s terrible news.”

Essex Police said anyone with information should contact the force quoting incident 445 of 15 October.

