Incident Response Global Market to Reach $119.39 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.3%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident Response Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component, By Organization Size, By Security, By Deployment, By Vertical and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global incident response market size is expected to reach USD 119.39 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the increasing instances of cyber-attacks and data breaches across the globe. The rising number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. SMEs are increasingly becoming targets for attackers due to their lack of resources and expertise in cybersecurity.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts data and demands a ransom for the decryption key. These attacks are typically carried out by email phishing or through infected websites. The healthcare sector is one of the most affected sectors by ransomware attacks. In 2017, the WannaCry ransomware attack affected more than 200,000 organizations in 150 countries. This attack highlighted the need for incident response services, especially in the healthcare sector.

Data security and protection are crucial components of any business. Numerous studies have shown that the average cost of a data breach is quite high, and it is only getting higher. A recent study by IBM found that the average cost of a data breach in 2018 was $3.86 million, which is an increase of 6.4% from the previous year.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Cloud computing provides various benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These benefits are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions and services among enterprises. The growing need for real-time data analysis is another trend that is gaining traction in the market. Incident response solutions offer real-time data analysis, which helps organizations to identify and resolve security incidents quickly.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

  • In March 2021, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced the completion of its acquisition of Dome9 Security, Inc. The addition of Dome9's Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) strengthens Check Point's Infinity Architecture with new and industry-leading capabilities to secure multi-cloud environments. The transaction was completed for an aggregate purchase price of $175 million.

  • Solution segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020. Incident response solutions enable organizations to manage, contain, and remediate incidents. These solutions offer a centralized platform to collect data from various devices and endpoints across the network. They also provide features such as real-time monitoring, visibility, and analytics to help organizations respond to threats quickly.

  • Small and medium sized enterprises segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share in 2020 due to need for compliance with stringent government regulations and increasing number of cyber-attacks.


For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented the incident response market based on component, organization size, security, deployment, vertical and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

  • Solutions

  • Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

  • Web Security

  • Application Security

  • Endpoint Security

  • Network Security

  • Cloud Security

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Retail and e-commerce

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • IT and Communication

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Incident Response Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Incident Response Market By Component Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Incident Response Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Incident Response Market By Security Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Incident Response Market By Deployment Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Incident Response Market By Vertical Insights & Trends

Chapter 10. Incident Response Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • McAfee LLC

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • BAE Systems Inc.

  • NTT Inc.

  • RiskIQ and AT&T Cybersecurity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnpaiw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.