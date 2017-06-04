Inciarte's career day leads Braves to 13-8 romp over Reds

Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte hits a three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Amir Garrett in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 on Sunday.

Atlanta set a season high for runs and collected 14 hits in the rubber game of the weekend series. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBIs, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games.

Cincinnati lost for the fifth time in six games. Zack Cozart homered twice and drove in five runs, but Amir Garrett lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23 after being sidelined with right hip inflammation.

Inciarte had the big blow in Atlanta's five-run third, belting a three-run shot to right-center to give Atlanta a 9-2 lead. He also singled and scored on shortstop Cozart's two-out throwing error in the first and hit an RBI single in the second.

Garrett (3-4) was charged with nine runs and seven hits, including three homers. The rookie left-hander is 1-4 with a 9.08 ERA in his last seven starts after winning his first two outings.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (5-4) wasn't much better, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Cozart hit a two-run triple in the fourth, Arismendy Alcantara added a two-run homer in the fifth and Cozart belted a solo shot in the sixth to help the Reds pull within three. But Atlanta tacked on two more runs in the ninth, capped by Inciarte's RBI single.

OUCH

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers was hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season. Flowers and fellow Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki have been plunked a combined 17 times in 2017. Ten teams went into Sunday's schedule with fewer than 17 batters having been hit by pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: CF Billy Hamilton and RF Scott Schebler didn't start, one day after straining their left shoulders on dives for balls.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (2-6, 6.99 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of Atlanta's four-game series against Philadelphia on Monday.

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 5.63 ERA) starts Monday against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series.