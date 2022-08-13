The Inception of EternalBots: The Beginning of Story-Themed Metaverse - Zelysium

The first universe that mark to be the epicenter of the inevitable greatness of the Metaverse

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zelysium is one of the first universes that mark to be the epicenter of the inevitable greatness of the Metaverse. Zelysium has a massive storyline with seven chapters. The storyline is made as original webcomics, animated motion pictures based on the comics, and an immersive tell-a-tale game in the metaverse.

Metaverse is an evolving sector as of today, various entertainment products and services have been expanding within the boundless domain. The above-mentioned constituents in the Zelysium provide users with an exhilarating experience.

EternalBots : The Inception, the story starts in a futuristic timeline in 20 GY ( Galactic years). Eternal bots are in the middle of the war, stuck in a reverse timeline, and reach the earth. Then they meet Human Beings……… and from there the story continues. The EternalBots NFTs are the Genesis collection of 8888 unique 3D rendered NFTs categorized into eight clans based on the power source with over 150 traits.

EternalBots' artwork is entirely 3D modeled and generated, ready for integration into the Metaverse and highly compatible. The holders will travel with these Bots in the Metaspace and will receive assistance, special privileges and premium features on the platform.

The original webcomics with animated motion pictures in the Zelysium bring out the WOW element. In addition, the storyline will depict the origins of Zelysium and the environment. The EternalBots NFT holders become part of Zelysium’s governance and the metaverse will have open access to the community.

The NFT holders become a part of Zelysium and will enable all access to the platform. In addition, the holders can enter the web app to access top-tier private deals/own governance vote/raffle contests and access the mystery box, liquidity pools and other web 3 features.

The NFT utility will be doubled with $ZEL token emission, where $ZEL is the native token for Zelysium Metaverse. Moreover, Zelysium provides boundless opportunities for the community beyond one's wildest dreams to push the utilities even further.

About Zelysium

Zelysium strives to revolutionize the traditional entertainment, e-commerce and socializing industries in a massive immersive environment Our metaverse brings limitless experiences to the users and the community by bridging the physical and virtual worlds together in a decentralized manner. Along, the platforms provide endless opportunities and incentives for the creators/users for participating in various activities, and daily contests, earning rewards for their efforts while having fun building and experiencing the metaverse.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Medium

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details:

Name: Andrew Athisayaraj E R

Contact Email: business@eternalbots.io

Place: Dubai, UAE

Company : Zelysium

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


