Inbar Lavi And Jack Kesy To Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Vronika’

EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters) and Jack Kesy (Claws, Deadpool 2) have signed on to star in Vronika, a psychological thriller from writer/director Geert Heetebrij.

Heetebrij’s debut feature centers on strong-willed Roni (Lavi) and her ambitious husband Stephen (Kesy), a stay-at-home crypto-currency day trader who manifests a twin version of his wife named Vronika (also played by Lavi), to assist him in winning trades.

Vronika is being exec produced by Sid Jansma, Jr. and Kelly James Clark with Wolverine Films in cooperation with producers Eric Machiela, Zach Runge, and Ross Vande Waa of GRLA. Pic is currently in production, filming in locations throughout West Michigan.

Lavi has appeared on the TV side in series including Lucifer, Stumptown, Imposters, Prison Break and The Last Ship. On the film side, she has appeared in Collin Friesen’s Sorry for Your Loss, Breck Eisner’s The Last Witch Hunter and more. She is represented by Justice & Ponder, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and Imprint.

Kesy’s TV credits include Claws and The Strain. On the film side he has appeared in Deadpool 2, Death Wish, Baywatch, Hot Summer Nights and more. The actor will also soon be seen in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. He is repped by Paradigm, Luber Roklin, and attorney Dave Feldman.

