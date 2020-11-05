Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2020

In Q3 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 1.45 million euros. The net profit in the first 9 months of 2020 was 4.2 million euros. The return on equity in Q3 was 11.3%.



Q3 net profit decreased by 35% compared to Q2 2019 and amounted to 1.45 million euros. Respectively, the net profit in the first 9 months of 2020 decreased by 36% year-on-year to 4.2 million euros.

Profit before loan losses for the quarter increased by 4% compared to Q3 2019 and amounted to 4.6 million euros. Provisions for loan losses increased by 62% year-on-year to 3.1 million euros.

Inbank loan portfolio increased 21% compared to Q3 2019 reaching 374 million euros while the deposit portfolio decreased 3.5% to 362 million euros at the end of Q3.

Total sales for Q3 was 88.2 million euros, showing an increase of 9% compared to Q3 of the previous year. In terms of products, personal loan sales decreased by 63% and car financing products by 18% while the sales finance volumes increased by 55% compared to the previous year. The share of sales finance in total sales was 74% or 65.6 million euros.

By the end of Q3, Inbank had 600,000 active contracts and worked with 3,200 merchant partners.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“The third quarter was very fast-paced and eventful, and certainly more successful than expected. We actively improved our existing products and prepared for the launch of our first credit card and mobile app.

While in the second quarter we saw a sharp drop in sales volumes, the sales results of the third quarter were a positive surprise – the growth was 47% compared to the previous quarter. The total sales volume for all our markets amounted to 88.2 million euros and increased by 9% compared to the previous year. The share of sales finance in total sales was 74% or 65.6 million euros. This is a 55% increase year-on-year. One of the reasons is certainly the Polish unit, which has done a great job with sales and was able to start cooperation with a large number of new sales finance partners. In the third quarter, Poland accounted for 46% of total sales finance volume.



The modest volumes of small loans were affected by our own decision to take a more conservative approach to credit underwriting. The quarterly sales of both car finance and small loans decreased significantly year-on-year: 18% and 63%, respectively. Although we were more conservative in credit underwriting, a general decline in demand was also noticeable.

As a large share of our customers applying for a grace period in the spring preferred a three-month period, their next payment date after the grace period was in the third quarter. It is positive to note that 87% of these customers continued to service their contracts as per usual. Also, the general payment discipline of customers can be considered very good at the moment.

We also made preparations for the launch of our first card product. Inpay, which is publicly launched by now, is a payment app and card with a unique cashback programme in Estonia, with which the customer earns money back on everyday purchases. As we enter the cards and payments market, we are moving into the territory of everyday shopping and see great potential in building a bridge between our extensive network of retailers and our customer base.

The coronavirus crisis naturally impacted our financial results, but sales volumes have recovered faster than expected and the third quarter ended with a clear positive note. Also, the crisis has not affected our product development and innovation capacity or reduced our investments. As an organisation, we continue to be growth-oriented and believe that new products will help us increase our growth rate again. ”

Key financial indicators 30.09.2020

Total assets EUR 449 million

Loan portfolio EUR 374 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 362 million

Total equity EUR 52 million

Net profit EUR 4.2 million

Return on equity 11.3%





Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)





Q3

2020 Q3

2019 9 months

2020 9 months

2019 Interest income 10 694 9 854 31 974 26 983 Interest expense -1 969 -1 685 -5 910 -4 471 Net interest income 8 725 8 169 26 064 22 512 Fee income 254 255 811 687 Fee expense -546 -459 -1 548 -1 261 Net fee and commission income -292 -204 -737 -574 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 0 273 0 539 Other operating income 107 25 469 578 Total net interest, fee and other income 8 540 8 263 25 796 23 055 Personnel expenses -2 152 -2 001 -7 008 -5 898 Marketing expenses -301 -518 -1 001 -1 687 Administrative expenses -962 -1 009 -3 061 -2 739 Depreciations, amortisation -606 -333 -1 627 -912 Total operating expenses -4 021 -3 861 -12 697 -11 236 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 519 4 402 13 099 11 819 Share of profit from associates 76 0 668 0 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 070 -1 898 -9 229 -4 845 Profit before income tax 1 525 2 504 4 538 6 974 Income tax -74 -283 -350 -408 Profit for the period 1 451 2 221 4 188 6 566 incl. shareholders of parent company 1 451 2 221 4 188 6 566 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -119 133 -195 82 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 332 2 354 3 993 6 648 incl. shareholders of parent company 1 332 2 354 3 993 6 648









Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)





30/09/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Due from central banks 22 563 83 080 Due from credit institutions 16 580 20 655 Investments in debt securities 11 567 0 Loans and advances 374 424 338 157 Investments in associates 3 763 3 276 Tangible assets 864 840 Right of use asset 445 773 Intangible assets 14 927 11 721 Other financial assets 837 1 692 Other assets 1 095 588 Deferred tax asset 1 993 1 985 Total assets 449 058 462 767 Liabilities Customer deposits 361 854 377 518 Other financial liabilities 11 279 13 545 Other liabilities 2 712 2 837 Debt securities issued 4 010 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 554 17 537 Total liabilities 397 409 415 447 Equity Share capital 909 903 Share premium 16 082 15 908 Statutory reserve capital 90 88 Other reserves 1 411 1 463 Retained earnings 33 157 28 958 Total equity 51 649 47 320 Total liabilities and equity 449 058 462 767







Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,200 active partners and 600,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



