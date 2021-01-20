Inauguration Day: The defining images as Joe Biden becomes US president

Louise Hall
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States&nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States

(REUTERS)

At noon on 20 January 2021, the tumultuous and divisive Trump term ended and Joe Biden, the former VP and longtime senator with working-class Scranton roots, became the 46th president of the United States.

The swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday was a stark reminder of the uphill challenges that the new president faces in office.

Washington DC is surrounded by a ring of steel and troops reminiscent of a war zone following an insurrectionist siege at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob earlier this month. And the capital, normally packed with jubilant scenes on such a historic occasion, is strangely empty due to pandemic precautions.

Here, The Independent, takes a look at the defining images on the day that the Biden era began.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol while his wife Jill Biden holds a bible. The president welcomed a &#x002018;day of history and hope&#x002019; after taking the oath of office saying: &#x002018;This is America&#x002019;s day. This is democracy&#x002019;s day.&#x002019;REUTERS
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol while his wife Jill Biden holds a bible. The president welcomed a ‘day of history and hope’ after taking the oath of office saying: ‘This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day.’REUTERS
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the nation&#x002019;s history, as well as the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to hold the title. Spouse Doug Emhoff holds the bible and also makes history in becoming the first-ever second gentlemanREUTERS
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the nation’s history, as well as the first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to hold the title. Spouse Doug Emhoff holds the bible and also makes history in becoming the first-ever second gentlemanREUTERS
The &#x002018;Field of Flags&#x002019; on the National Mall is seen in front of the Capitol building, representing those not able to attend the celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemicREUTERS
The ‘Field of Flags’ on the National Mall is seen in front of the Capitol building, representing those not able to attend the celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemicREUTERS
President Biden and wife Jill Biden descend the steps minutes before he officials became the 46th president&#xa0;EPA
President Biden and wife Jill Biden descend the steps minutes before he officials became the 46th president EPA
Barack Obama, America&#x002019;s first Black president, fist-bumps Kamala Harris, the first Black vice presidentEPA
Barack Obama, America’s first Black president, fist-bumps Kamala Harris, the first Black vice presidentEPA
Former Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, the new Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff walk down the stairs after the inauguration. Mr Pence attended the ceremony but not Donald Trump who left Washington before the ceremony beganREUTERS
Former Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, the new Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff walk down the stairs after the inauguration. Mr Pence attended the ceremony but not Donald Trump who left Washington before the ceremony beganREUTERS
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before heading to their Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump is the first president in 152 years to refuse to attend the inauguration of their successorAFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before heading to their Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Mr Trump is the first president in 152 years to refuse to attend the inauguration of their successorAFP via Getty Images
Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been brought in from across the country to ensure security on Inauguration Day amid security concerns following a pro-Trump mob&#x002019;s attack on the Capitol on 6 JanuaryEPA
Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been brought in from across the country to ensure security on Inauguration Day amid security concerns following a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on 6 JanuaryEPA
Attendance at Joe Biden&#x002019;s inauguration was slashed to limited numbers in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans&#xa0;Getty Images
Attendance at Joe Biden’s inauguration was slashed to limited numbers in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans Getty Images
Fans of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders went wild for his unique mittens, which were reportedly made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, as Joe Biden&#x002019;s inauguration ceremony unfoldedPOOL/AFP via Getty Images
Fans of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders went wild for his unique mittens, which were reportedly made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, as Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony unfoldedPOOL/AFP via Getty Images
Poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, referencing Biblical scripture and at times echoing the oratory of John F Kennedy and the Rev Martin Luther King JrREUTERS
Poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, referencing Biblical scripture and at times echoing the oratory of John F Kennedy and the Rev Martin Luther King JrREUTERS
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony dressed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look that featured a gilded dove of peace broochREUTERS
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the inauguration ceremony dressed in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look that featured a gilded dove of peace broochREUTERS
The Washington Monument was closed to members of the public for Joe Biden&#x002019;s inauguration, with the crowds replaced by a &#x002018;Field of Flags&#x002019; exhibitionAP
The Washington Monument was closed to members of the public for Joe Biden’s inauguration, with the crowds replaced by a ‘Field of Flags’ exhibitionAP
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff depart the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies for the Pass in Review with members of the militaryAP
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff depart the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies for the Pass in Review with members of the militaryAP
Bill Clinton photobombed George W Bush as US leaders took selfies at Joe Biden inauguration. Mr Bush was posing with Democrat Jim Clyburn while Mr Clinton hovered in the backgroundGetty Images
Bill Clinton photobombed George W Bush as US leaders took selfies at Joe Biden inauguration. Mr Bush was posing with Democrat Jim Clyburn while Mr Clinton hovered in the backgroundGetty Images
Joe Biden and Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, which has had its 132 rooms deep cleaned since Donald Trump&#x002019;s departure in light of the coronavirus pandemicREUTERS
Joe Biden and Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, which has had its 132 rooms deep cleaned since Donald Trump’s departure in light of the coronavirus pandemicREUTERS

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Warriors honour Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama | More Football

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: Risers and fallers heading into Week 2

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape heading into Week 2 of the 2021 NHL season.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • The ‘worst rule in football’ isn’t wrong at all

    Why fumbling out of the end zone should result in a turnover.

  • Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

    BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski’s penalty was enough for Bayern Munich to consolidate its Bundesliga lead at the halfway stage of the season with a 1-0 win at Bavarian rival Augsburg on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s spot kick in the 13th minute was Bayern’s only reward for dominating the first half, while the visitors had to hold on in the second with Augsburg missing a host of chances —including a penalty of its own. Lewandowski scored his 22nd league goal of the season from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller both missed chances before the break, when Khedira made way for Tobias Strobl. The home side improved significantly in the second half but missed a great chance to equalize when Alfred Finnbogason – who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes before – smashed his penalty off the left post in the 76th. Benjamin Pavard conceded the spot kick for handball. Another Augsburg substitute, Fredrik Jensen, shot over from another good position shortly afterward. UNION BEATEN Bayern stayed four points clear of Leipzig, which earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Emil Forsberg’s 70th-minute strike. Forsberg had come on as a substitute 10 minutes before and capitalized on a rare lapse from Union’s defence to turn and score past Andreas Luthe. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi denied Marius Bülter an injury-time equalizer as Union failed to score for the first time in the league this season. Union dropped to sixth place after its first defeat in seven games since losing the Berlin derby 3-1 at Hertha on Dec. 4. BIELEFELD RELIEF Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at home to stay out of the relegation zone after Cologne’s late 2-1 win at last-place Schalke earlier Wednesday. Cologne remained 16th in the 18-team division with Bielefeld two points clear in 15th. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt came back to draw 2-2 at Freiburg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Is now the time to make a move for Kelly Oubre Jr.?

    Mike Barner offers up some trade ideas for Week 5 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension. The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years. Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017. He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions. Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks. RIDERS EXTEND RECEIVER JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year contract extension. Williams-Lambert was named the West Division's most outstanding rookie in 2018, posting 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-leading 62 receptions. After spending the start of 2019 with the NFL's Chicago Bears, he returned to the Riders and had five receptions for 57 yards in three games. Meanwhile, American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell opted back into their contracts with the Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. BLUE BOMBERS BRING BACK BRIGGS WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension. The six-foot-1, 211-pound native of Kelowna, B.C., returns to the Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the second round, 17th overall, of the 2014 CFL draft. The veteran linebacker was limited to just four regular-season games and three playoff contests in 2019 due to injuries after missing only three games in the first five years of his career. Briggs finished the year with three tackles — two on defence and one on special teams — and added two special-teams tackles and a defensive tackle in Winnipeg's run to the Grey Cup championship. Briggs has 20 defensive tackles and 57 more on special teams over 91 CFL games with the Bombers. ALOUETTES SIGN SEVEN CANADIANS MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed seven Canadians: defensive lineman Jean-Samuel Blanc, wide receiver Félix Faubert-Lussier, linebacker DJ Lalama, defensive lineman Bo Banner, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Dominique Termansen, as well as and defensive tackle Cameron Lawson. Blanc, from Montreal, has played 71 games over five seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 245-pound lineman led the team with 21 special-teams tackles in 2019. Faubert-Lussier played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019, catching nine passes for 102 yards and adding two special-teams tackles in 16 games. The Montrealer spent his first two CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected him in the fifth round (39th total) of the 2016 CFL draft. Lalama, a Winnipeg native, made 25 defensive tackles and eight on special teams, adding one sack and one tackle for a loss in 11 games in Montreal in 2019. Lalama started his career with the Alouettes in 2017 before joining the Blue Bombers for the 2019 season. He came back to Montreal in August 2019. Banner played 18 games with the Alouettes in 2019, registering 15 defensive tackles, nine on special teams and adding one sack. Julien-Grant played his first professional season in 2019 when he returned seven kickoffs for 112 yards, while making a catch for eight yards. Termansen made six defensive tackles and one on special teams, while recovering a fumble in nine games with the Alouettes in 2019. Lawson was selected in the second round (16th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020 after being named the OUA lineman of the year in 2019 while playing for Queen's University. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: UConn-Tennessee rivalry returns, but will it continue past 2021?

    No. 3 UConn and No. 25 Tennessee match up during an incredible Thursday night schedule.

  • Dan Hooker's sacrifice embodies human cost to fighting amid a pandemic

    Hooker won’t be home until March after fighting on Saturday. When fighters talk about sacrificing for their careers, this is what they’re talking about.

  • Michael Chiesa tops Neil Magny, calls out Colby Covington: 'Your shtick is done'

    Chiesa won by the score of 49-46, or four rounds to one, on all three official scorecards.

  • Eric Bieniemy still isn't an NFL head coach, and every excuse why falls flat

    His two predecessors are both head coaches. He's interviewed for nearly a dozen jobs. He's an ideal candidate for at least one of the remaining openings. Take your explanations elsewhere.