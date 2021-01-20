Watch Joe Biden’s inauguration live

President-elect Joe Biden, with Dr Jill Biden, participating in a Covid memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Tuesday (EPA)

President-elect Joe Biden and vice President-elect Kamala Harris are hours away from becoming the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will be sworn in at noon Wednesday in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, before a sparser audience than previous years due to the Covid pandemic.

More than 25,000 troops are also on patrol in the streets of the capital following the insurrection by a pro-Trump mob earlier this month.

During the ceremony, Mr Biden will deliver an inaugural address to set out his vision for his presidency.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance.

On Tuesday evening Mr Biden and wife Dr Jill Biden, along with Ms Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, paid tribute to the victims of the pandemic during a memorial at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.