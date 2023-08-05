Inaugural Lakefield Lakefest celebrates local music, crafts Aug. 25-26

LAKEFIELD — A new summer festival, borne from a locked-down Lakefield couple’s wish to gather the village together post-pandemic, is set to take place later this month.

The first Lakefield Lakefest will be held from Aug. 25 and 26 at the Lakefield Fairgrounds at 25 William St.

Lakefest will celebrate local music and craft-makers over two days.

The first-of-its-kind festival is being organized by longtime Lakefield resident Jodie Mulder, who came up with the idea to host the celebration of local art and music while being cooped up with her husband during lockdowns in 2020.

“My husband and I decided we wanted to do something during COVID. We thought, you know what, we have to have a big party when this is all finished,” Mulder recalled to The Examiner.

“We knew we wanted to get the community together and truly celebrate — celebrate local talent and crafts; bring people together in a way we hadn’t be able to.

“This is the party we dreamed of.”

On Aug. 25 — the first day of Lakefest — 13 local craft-makers will display their handmade items at the fairgrounds from 5 to 9 p.m. On Aug. 26, artisans will be back from noon to 9 p.m.

On both days, area musicians will hit the stage to perform.

Lakefield’s own fiddling phenom Irish Millie, a Canadian Folk Music Award nominee, will kick things off at 5 p.m. with her signature “trad” stylings. Millie will play for 40 minutes before Ty Wilson takes the stage at 6 p.m. Patio Stones will end the night, playing from 9 to 11 p.m.

On day-two, guests will hear SJ Riley from noon to 1 p.m. ahead of the Acoustically Hip. Up next is Doug Horner at 3 p.m. Hippie Chics will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by Amanda Thomas at 6 p.m., Jacques Graveline at 6:40 p.m. and Hunt the Hare at 7:30 p.m. The evening will be closed by Bootleg XXX, performing from 9 to 11 p.m.

The proceeds will go to three charities: Lakefield Fairgrounds, Lakefield Foodbank and Lovesick Lake Native Women’s Association.

Grill grub will be served up by the Lakefield Lions. Sponsors include The Village Inn, Hamilton Bus Lines, Effortless Web Solutions, Village Marketing and JBF Surveyors.

Mulder, who hopes this year’s festival will be the first of many that showcase local talent, said it’s “heartwarming” to see community members pull together for Lakefest

“It’s really nice to see people coming together and being excited about this.”

