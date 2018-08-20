Inaugural Charlotte Roval Cup race gets its own unique trophy

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have unveiled the winner’s trophy for the Sept. 30 Bank of America 400 which will take place on the speedway’s “Roval,” a combination of the oval track and infield road course.

The three-foot-tall trophy, designed by Stephen Gould, is made of acrylic and metal and featuring images related to the race itself and its sponsor.

The trophy weighs approximately 60 pounds and required 70 hours of work to produce. It features a floating outline of the Roval course as well as a replica of the top of Charlotte’s iconic Bank of America Corporate Center.

“There can only be one winner of the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400, so we’re going to see some all-out battles to decide who will claim this special trophy,” said Greg Walter, CMS’ executive vice president.

“This race is all about innovation and the trophy perfectly represents the unique, historic nature of the Bank of America. The winner deserves a trophy as special as the race and Stephen Gould delivered exactly that. I can’t wait to see who brings it home.”