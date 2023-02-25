Inadequate investigation? Takeaways at Murdaugh murder trial

  • Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
    1/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    2/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Judge Clifton Newman, right, addresses Alex Murdaugh, left, who is testifying on the stand as the court takes a recess at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    3/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Judge Clifton Newman, right, addresses Alex Murdaugh, left, who is testifying on the stand as the court takes a recess at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    4/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh swears to tell the truth before he takes the stand during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    5/8

    APTOPIX Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh swears to tell the truth before he takes the stand during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists, left, answers questions about bullet trajectory from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    6/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists, left, answers questions about bullet trajectory from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Prosecutor Creighton Waters listens during witness testimony of Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    7/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Prosecutor Creighton Waters listens during witness testimony of Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about his car's movements on the night of his wife and son's murder during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    8/8

    Murdaugh Killings

    Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about his car's movements on the night of his wife and son's murder during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Murdaugh listens as his defense attorneys Phillip Barber, left, and Dick Harpootlian confer during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters after taking the stand during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Judge Clifton Newman, right, addresses Alex Murdaugh, left, who is testifying on the stand as the court takes a recess at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh swears to tell the truth before he takes the stand during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists, left, answers questions about bullet trajectory from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Prosecutor Creighton Waters listens during witness testimony of Alex Murdaugh's trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about his car's movements on the night of his wife and son's murder during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)
JEFFREY COLLINS
·4 min read

Investigators like to say the crime scene at a killing tells the story even if no one else does.

In the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, his defense lawyers want jurors to believe the crime scene can't tell them much about the deaths of his wife and son because state agents did a poor job investigating.

Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at kennels near their home on June 7, 2021, as the once-prominent attorney's career and finances were crumbling. Murdaugh has denied any role in the fatal shootings. He faces 30 years to life if convicted.

Here are some key takeaways from the 61 prosecution and 11 defense witnesses called so far in the five-week trial, including Murdaugh himself.

CRIME SCENE PROBLEMS

The defense has called experts who said investigators didn't dust for fingerprints, collect and test blood, or photograph evidence with the angles or clarity needed to study it properly later.

The first officer arrived at the rural Colleton County estate 20 minutes after Murdaugh called 911 when he returned home from visiting his ailing mother. Almost immediately, the local sheriff realized he was dealing with someone whose family dominated the legal system in neighboring Hampton County for generations and turned the investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

It took hours for agents from across the state to get deep into the South Carolina Lowcountry. During that time, more than a dozen family and friends walked around the scene, comforting Murdaugh. The bodies of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were covered with a sheet, which can absorb fluid, instead of a tarp. Then the sheet wasn't saved, meaning possible hair or DNA from a killer could have been lost. Intermittent rain fell and the runoff from the kennel roof fell on Paul Murdaugh's covered body.

“It’s a crime scene. You don’t want water dripping all over the place. But more importantly, I thought it was pretty disrespectful," Murdaugh's former law partner Mark Ball testified.

When state agents arrived, they sent Murdaugh and his entourage to the home. Witnesses testified it hadn't been searched for weapons, bloody clothes and other evidence or even checked to see if a suspect was hiding inside.

Prosecutors have little direct evidence of Murdaugh's guilt. The weapons used in the killings have not been found. There's no blood-spattered clothes or surveillance video.

Prosecutor John Meadors told one of the experts that the investigators did the best they could under the circumstances.

“You're being paid to come in here and say they did a bad job," Meadors said.

STAR WITNESS

He was the 72nd witness of the five-week trial. But everyone perked up Thursday when Alex Murdaugh headed to the witness stand.

His defense team wasted no time. Their first questions were whether he killed his wife or son.

“I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul — ever — under any circumstances," Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh admitted he lied for the 20 months when he told police, his family and anyone else who asked that he was not at the kennels before he found the bodies of his wife and son there. A video on his son's iPhone, shot minutes before prosecutors think the killings happened, recorded Alex Murdaugh's voice. It took state agents more than a year to hack into the phone and find it.

In cross-examination, Murdaugh admitted he stole from clients and his law firm, likely sealing his fate for many of the 100 other charges he faces ranging from theft to insurance fraud to tax evasion.

“I took money that wasn’t mine. And I shouldn’t have done it. I hate the fact that I did it. I am embarrassed by it. I’m embarrassed for my son. I am embarrassed for my family,” Murdaugh said.

COUSIN EDDIE

Outside of Murdaugh and his family, no potential witness has piqued the interest of trial watchers like Curtis "Eddie" Smith.

“Cousin Eddie,” as many have taken to calling him, was the person Murdaugh said he called when he wanted someone to kill him three months after the deaths of his wife and son.

The fatal shot only grazed Murdaugh's head. Smith told reporters that the gun fired as they wrestled over the weapon and if he had shot intentionally at Murdaugh, he wouldn't have missed.

Smith and Murdaugh met about a decade ago when Smith needed a lawyer for a workers’ compensation case. Investigators said they ran a drug and money laundering ring together with Smith cashing checks to help Murdaugh hide money he was stealing from clients.

In the end, both prosecutors and defense attorneys appear to have decided Smith could hurt their cases as much as help them.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said Smith had six different explanations for shooting Murdaugh “and any other information you ask him about.”

But earlier this month as prosecutors and Harpootlian discussed with the judge whether Smith would testify, the feisty defense attorney lamented Smith might not be called.

“The cross-examination of Mr. Smith is something I am looking forward to,” Harpootlian said.

Latest Stories

  • Jamie Dempsey: Mother told son 'you're a divvy' after he stabbed her in heart

    Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.

  • Alex Jones claims authorities want to take his expensive cat because he's bankrupt. He's leaving out the fact he gave his wife and parents $1.3 million last year.

    Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.

  • Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect call for charges against vehicle owner who killed him

    The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.

  • ‘It’s manipulative’: Parents defend girl who ‘politely’ turned down classmate’s Valentine’s Day request

    The school came to the boy’s defence, but observers pointed out that the girl did nothing wrong by spurning his advances

  • El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

    Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

  • 'She had to carry it out for him': Charges reduced for Florida woman who shot terminally ill husband

    Ellen Gilland was accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, then pointing a gun at hospital workers and police.

  • An American Airlines passenger forced the flight to make an emergency landing after she charged the cockpit after she couldn't get a drink: reports

    The Federal Aviation Administration told Insider that the passenger "did not breach" the cockpit aboard Flight 3444, but "did run at it."

  • Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them

    Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.

  • Teen charged in rape case of LSU student later killed by car

    A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car. A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The Associated Press does not normally name juveniles accused of a crime but is identifying Carter because he has been formally charged as an adult.

  • Suspect in homicide of Justin Breau turns herself in, Saint John police say

    Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor

  • Good samaritan chases down drunk driver trying to flee scene of fatal crash

    A drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene of a fatal crash was chased and brought down by a good samaritanLake Worth Police Dept

  • Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail

    Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating. “When the video came out, it was abundantly clear that Mr. Hobbs was not the aggressor," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Hobbs, said Thursday.

  • 'I really messed up': Florida executes death row inmate for first time in nearly four years

    Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Florida Executes Man Used As ‘Political Pawn’ By Ron DeSantis

    "I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up," said Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury. "But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse."

  • 'Nothing short of monsters': Prosecutors sum up torture allegations in Anthony Avalos' death

    "They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."

  • Texas Bartender Charged for Overserving Driver Who Killed Off-Duty Police Officer

    Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Ba

  • Police appeal to find ‘dangerous’ suspect wanted for torture killing

    Thomas Campbell, 38, was attacked inside his home in Greater Manchester after being ambushed when he opened his front door.

  • Attack on woman at Calgary bus shelter being treated as hate crime, police say

    CALGARY — Police say a 36-year-old man is facing assault charges after an alleged hate-motivated attack earlier this year at a Calgary bus shelter. They say a woman was standing at the bus shelter on Jan. 13 when a man slapped her phone out of her grasp before biting her hand and yelling racist slurs at her. They say three bystanders helped the woman to safety and called police. Once on scene, police say officers found a suspect and took him into custody. Police say in a news release that the ca

  • Watch: Witness stops escape of drunken driver who killed Euless detective in 2021 wreck

    “You killed somebody!” a witness told Dylan Molina when he tried to run after a November 2021 crash killed a Euless police detective, newly released video shows.