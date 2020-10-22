Ina Garten's Top 5 Tips for Making the Holidays Special This Year

From Veranda

Like most of us, celebrity chef and TV host Ina Garten is having to rethink the holidays this year. While she imagines the holiday season will look a whole lot like the previous seven months we've spent at home in 2020, the Barefoot Contessa says that's all the more reason to put the extra effort into creating special moments and traditions to share with your household this year.

"Everything is different right now, and I have no idea what Thanksgiving or Christmas is going to be like," Garten says. "Although it’s just the two of us, it’s important to mark those holidays—even if it’s just to know what day it is!"

Garten says she finally started to instill some work-life balance back into her life by giving herself weekends off, and she believes the same should be true for the holidays. Even though we may not be traveling to grandma's house or our favorite winter getaway, it's still worth taking the days—or weeks—off that you normally would to rest, relish in the festivities, and reset for the new year. And the best part about all this, according to Ina? You have the ultimate excuse for avoiding pesky relatives this year!

Whether you'll be spending the year's final holidays with a spouse, neighbors, your children, or a few extended family members, Garten's tips for socially distanced holiday gatherings will help you make special memories that you'll cherish for years, reminding you 2020 wasn't all bad after all.

Invest in Outdoor Heaters to Extend Alfresco Entertaining into Winter

"I got four outdoor heat lamps like they do in France, so we can sit outside and dine as long as possible," Garten says. We love classic stainless steel heaters that easily move from the backyard to the front patio.

We're also eyeing Tucci's genius parasols and cabanas with infrared heaters for ultrachic (and warm!) outdoor entertaining year-round. If you're looking for a smaller, permanent fixture, Garten says she also loves her fire bowl for cozy, intimate entertaining on crisp nights.

Set a Beautiful, Festive Table, No Matter How Small

"As soon as I realized we could start seeing people distantly outside, I set up one of my big, long tables out there, and, even if it’s just for cocktails, I make everyone their own buffet plate so we don’t have to pass things back and forth," Garten says. "I still set a gorgeous table so it feels special."