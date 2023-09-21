The Food Network star posted the adorable photo on Instagram

Ina Garten Instagram Ina Garten Shares a Getting Ready Photo with Rollers in Her Hair for ‘Another Day in the Office!’

Ina Garten is embracing her glam side.

On Thursday, the Food Network chef posted an adorable selfie on Instagram, featuring her go-to getting ready routine. In the picture, she wore three rollers in her hair and donned a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses.

“Just another day at the office!” she captioned the post.

Garten held one of her signature button-down denim shirts from Talbots on a hanger off to the side.

The cook's fans and celebrity friends gushed over her look in the comments section, including Julianna Margulies, who wrote, “So chic!” alongside heart and laughing emojis. One fan mimicked the chef’s iconic catchphrase and commented, “HOW FABULOUS IS THAT !!!”

Earlier this month, Garten posted a sweet picture from a date with her husband Jeffrey of over 50 years. In the Instagram photo, Jeffrey supported his wife by wearing a “Barefoot Contessa” baseball cap.

“Last official day of summer. I'd say someone had a great time!” Ina wrote in the caption. “Hope you did too!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The pair enjoyed a romantic date at Mostrador Montauk, a restaurant not far from her home in East Hampton, New York. Ina tagged the hot spot in her post.

Fans and friends alike had sweet messages about the smiley portrait of Jeffrey. Margulies, who previously appeared on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, commented, “Jeffrey!❤️❤️❤️.” One enthusiastic fan wrote, “He’s your #1 fan 🥹❤️,” while another commented, “The love affair we’ve all be watching just keeps getting better!!”

Ina Garten/Instagram Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey

In March of 2022, she spoke with PEOPLE about her five-decade marriage to Jeffrey, detailing all the time they spent together during COVID-19 lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Ina worked from their East Hampton home, while Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut during the week to teach at Yale. For years, they only spent weekends together.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.'"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey

"Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much," Ina added.

These days, Jeffrey works from a nearby office building they own while Ina works on her cookbooks and films her shows from their barn.

"We get up, have a normal morning, and then we just go off to our respective corners. He goes to his office, and I go to the barn. And then we meet for lunch and have an afternoon together. It's pretty great," Ina said.

