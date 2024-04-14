Ina Garten Was Up at 3 A.M. to Buy Taylor Swift Tickets — Now She’s Planning Her ‘Sparkly’ Outfit (Exclusive)

"I just so admire her," the Food Network star tells PEOPLE of the musician

getty (2) Ina Garten, Taylor Swift

Ina Garten is a certified Swiftie!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE tied to the upcoming release of her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, out on Oct. 1, the Food Network star, 76, also opens up about being a fan of Taylor Swift and how she bought herself tickets to see the pop star in concert later this year.

"I'm going to be in Paris in May, and I thought, 'Wait a minute, isn't she going to be in Paris in May?' " Garten recalls. "At 3:00 in the morning, I was online, seeing if I could get two good tickets, and I did."

"So we're going to go see the Eras Tour in Paris," she continues, noting that she will not be attending the show with her husband, Jeffrey Garten, but rather "a very good friend" who is local to the area.

"Now I'm trying to figure out what I can wear that's sparkly," Garten adds of planning her attire to wear to Swift's career-spanning concert.

Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift performing during her Eras Tour

Garten says that she is "totally a fan" of Swift, 34, and her music and first met the Midnights artist years ago.

"I met Taylor actually when Food Network Magazine asked rock stars 10 years ago who their favorite Food Network people were, and Taylor chose me," she says. "So she came for a photo shoot for the day, and then we saw each other for a while afterwards. She invited me to lunch and she came back for lunch one day in East Hampton. I just so admire her."

Years later, Garten then went to see Swift during her 1989 Tour, which went hand in hand with the singer's studio album of the same name.

"She invited us to come to the party afterwards, and we just had an incredibly wonderful time," Garten notes.

getty (2) Taylor Swift, Ina Garten

Back in October 2022, Swift celebrated the 20th anniversary of Garten's show Barefoot Contessa, as the beloved chef appeared on Food Network Magazine's November cover at the time.

Sharing her favorite Garten memories, Swift said that the celebrity chef, whom she called a "magnificent woman," changed her outlook on cooking completely.

"My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show," Swift said. "I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore."

The "All Too Well" singer went on to say that "watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing."

"She made cooking feel like self-care," Swift added. "Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I'll always be grateful to her for giving me that."



