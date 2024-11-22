In the 3rd quarter, Steelers at Browns turned into a snow globe in a Cleveland blizzard

The Browns and Steelers played in the snow on Thursday night. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first half of Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had a few snow flurries, and that was novel. It was the first snow of the NFL season.

Then, in the second half, it really turned into the first snow game of the NFL season.

The Browns and Steelers suddenly were playing in a snow globe in the third quarter. The snow started coming down harder and harder. It collected on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s hat and his beard as well.

The game was ugly in many ways, but the setting was beautiful for those who love football games in the snow.

The snow ain't a problem for this Russ to Van Jefferson connection ❄️#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/di5dFXXJSW — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

The Steelers had a long drive in the third quarter when the snow really started to come down, and Russell Wilson completed a few passes even though it was tougher to see who caught them and what yard line they were at.

At the end of the drive, Chris Boswell hit a short field goal, and it was impossible to see on the broadcast if it went through. Even Al Michaels on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast wasn’t sure.

“Boswell’s kick … if you can find it … is good,” Michaels said. “I lost sight of it.”

After Boswell’s field goal Amazon turned on the virtual lines and hashmarks on the field, because it was impossible to see the actual lines and numbers on the field.

Later in the second half, Browns QB Jameis Winston had a gutsy fourth-down run, jumping into the end zone for the score. And it looked even better in the snow.

JAMEIS WINSTON AIRBORNE IN THE SNOW FOR SIX!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BWdtg7I83A — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2024

The snow made for some fantastic images from Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes in the second half. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Pittsburgh Steelers line up against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline on Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks celebrates a sack with teammate Elerson G. Smith (52) on Thursday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Football in Cleveland and other cities through the Midwest is supposed to look like it did on Thursday night.