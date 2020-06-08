In Pictures: The scale of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe

Protestors flocked to Parliament Square over the weekend to show solidarity with worldwide Black Lives Matter protests (Rahman Hassani/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Worldwide demonstrations took place over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of protestors taking to the streets for Black Lives Matter rallies.

The protests began in America following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25.

Floyd’s death is seen as a symbol of police brutality black Americans. Peaceful protests began in the US before quickly spreading worldwide, but some have been marred by violence on both sides.

London, UK

Tens of thousands descended upon the streets of London to march from the US Embassy to Parliament Square. The rally was mainly peaceful but a some protestors defaced monuments including a statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph war memorial, and on Sunday evening there were clashes between police and a small crowd of protesters throwing objects including bottles and traffic cones. Saturday evening saw police horses being attacked by rebels.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson tweeted: “People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery – and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account.”

Protesters march down Vauxhall Bridge road as thousands joined a second day of Black Lives Matter protest on June 7, 2020. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Protesters fill Whitehall in central London for the Black Lives Matter protest (Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Demonstrators congregated on Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square, holding placards and raising their fists in the air (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Protestors sit two metres apart in a Tottenham park in London during a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest to remember George Floyd (Matthew Chattle/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

A group of volunteers attempted to clean graffiti off a statue of Winston Churchill after it was vandalised during heated protests on Saturday evening (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Paris, France

More than 20,000 people filled the streets of Paris for anti-racist protests last week, but Parisian police used tear gas against marchers when the peaceful rally descended into violence. Further demonstrations were banned by the government, but several thousand still took to the streets on Saturday in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests across the globe. There were also demonstrations in other major French cities, including Marseille, Lyon and Lille, with many descending into violent clashes between protestors and police.

The Place de la Concorde in front of the US Embassy in Paris on Saturday (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A rally of the Black Lives Matter movement took place on the Champ de Mars in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower (Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thousands defied a government ban on further protests to march on the Champ de Mars on Saturday as part of Black Lives Matter worldwide protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Police banned the rally saying the events were organised via social networks without official notice or consultation (GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

New York, USA

Following more than a week of unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death, campaigners held a peaceful protest in New York’s Times Square on Sunday. More than 2,000 filled the square, with many more marching along the city’s streets

The Times Square event was part of the Black Lives Matter New York (BLMNY) protest. Many people were wearing masks and many attempted to observe social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Black Lives Matter New York (BLMNY) protest called on New York state legislators and members of Congress to reform statutes and regulations perceived to prevent equal treatment of all American citizens. This includes the I Can't Breathe Act, the Blue Wall Act, repealing of 50-A statute and includes housing and education reforms. (Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thousands of protesters gathered at Mc Carren Park in Brooklyn calling for the defunding of the police force. This comes after NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio promised 'intense change' with police reform proposals amid calls to defund law enforcement, including shifting resources from NYPD and publicicing officers' disciplinary records. (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia

A peaceful protest attended by more than 20,000 people took place in Sydney on Saturday. Police had attempted to ban one demonstration through the courts and prime minister Scott Morrison had pleaded for people to stay home. Mask-clad protestors also gathered in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and smaller cities and towns across Australia, drawing attention to racial profiling, police brutality and more than 400 Indigenous people who have died in police custody since 1991.

The Sydney event was organised to rally against aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia as well as in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of George Floyd (James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

The Sydney protests passed off peacefully (Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

A huge crowd in Sydney learned just as they were gathering that their rally was lawful, having been banned by police the day before (James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Seoul, South Korea

Several thousand protestors joined forces on the streets of Seoul to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters wearing protective masks knelt and held 'May George Floyd Rest In Peace' and 'We Against Racism' placards during the demonstration (Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Thousands in Seoul supported peaceful protests against police brutality that caused the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25 (Photo by Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan

Hundreds joined a march on Saturday, increasing to thousands by Sunday, in protest against the killing of George Floyd as well as against what alleged brutal police treatment of a Kurdish man in Tokyo who says he was stopped while driving on May 22, dragged from his car and shoved to the ground, leaving him with bruises. Both demonstrations were reported as peaceful.

A demonstrator wearing a mask held an ''Antifaschistische Aktion'' flag during a protest march on Saturday over the alleged police abuse of a Turkish man in Tokyo at the end of May (REUTERS/Issei Kato)





Protestors in Toyko wore masks as the marched against racism at the weekend (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Toronto, Canada

Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Canada over the weekend for a succession of peaceful protests. Prime minister Justin Trudeau joined a march in the capital, Ottowa, and many more marched peacefully through streets as part of the worldwide event.

TORONTO, ON- JUNE 6 - A peaceful marches for Black Lives Matter snake through the downtown between Nathan Phillips Square and Queens Park in Toronto. June 6, 2020. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON- JUNE 6 - A peaceful marches for Black Lives Matter snake through the downtown between Nathan Phillips Square and Queens Park in Toronto. June 6, 2020. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a large anti-racism rally at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday. https://t.co/B0Pv3AJ8xp — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 5, 2020

