In Pictures: The scale of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe
Worldwide demonstrations took place over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of protestors taking to the streets for Black Lives Matter rallies.
The protests began in America following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25.
Floyd’s death is seen as a symbol of police brutality black Americans. Peaceful protests began in the US before quickly spreading worldwide, but some have been marred by violence on both sides.
London, UK
Tens of thousands descended upon the streets of London to march from the US Embassy to Parliament Square. The rally was mainly peaceful but a some protestors defaced monuments including a statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph war memorial, and on Sunday evening there were clashes between police and a small crowd of protesters throwing objects including bottles and traffic cones. Saturday evening saw police horses being attacked by rebels.
On Sunday, Boris Johnson tweeted: “People have a right to protest peacefully & while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police. These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery – and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account.”
Paris, France
More than 20,000 people filled the streets of Paris for anti-racist protests last week, but Parisian police used tear gas against marchers when the peaceful rally descended into violence. Further demonstrations were banned by the government, but several thousand still took to the streets on Saturday in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests across the globe. There were also demonstrations in other major French cities, including Marseille, Lyon and Lille, with many descending into violent clashes between protestors and police.
New York, USA
Following more than a week of unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death, campaigners held a peaceful protest in New York’s Times Square on Sunday. More than 2,000 filled the square, with many more marching along the city’s streets
Sydney, Australia
A peaceful protest attended by more than 20,000 people took place in Sydney on Saturday. Police had attempted to ban one demonstration through the courts and prime minister Scott Morrison had pleaded for people to stay home. Mask-clad protestors also gathered in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and smaller cities and towns across Australia, drawing attention to racial profiling, police brutality and more than 400 Indigenous people who have died in police custody since 1991.
Seoul, South Korea
Several thousand protestors joined forces on the streets of Seoul to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Tokyo, Japan
Hundreds joined a march on Saturday, increasing to thousands by Sunday, in protest against the killing of George Floyd as well as against what alleged brutal police treatment of a Kurdish man in Tokyo who says he was stopped while driving on May 22, dragged from his car and shoved to the ground, leaving him with bruises. Both demonstrations were reported as peaceful.
Toronto, Canada
Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Canada over the weekend for a succession of peaceful protests. Prime minister Justin Trudeau joined a march in the capital, Ottowa, and many more marched peacefully through streets as part of the worldwide event.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee during a large anti-racism rally at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday. https://t.co/B0Pv3AJ8xp
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 5, 2020
