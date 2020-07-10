IN PHOTOS: Scenes from polling stations across Singapore





The queue to vote at Dunearn Secondary School in the morning of Polling Day. (Photo: Joseph Nair for Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE – Long queues, with several made up mainly of senior citizens, could be seen at some polling stations across the island when they opened at 8am on Polling Day (Friday, 10 July).

In a statement, the Elections Department (ELD) said it “observed longer than usual queues in some Polling Stations this morning after polls were opened at 8am”. “This is partly due to the additional safety measures put in place to ensure safe voting,” ELD said.

The voting time-bands from 8am to 12pm were reserved for senior voters aged 65 years old and above.

ELD had urged younger voters, who were not accompanying any seniors, to keep to their assigned voting time-bands after 12pm.

As of 12pm on Friday, 840,000 voters, or 31 per cent of registered voters, have cast their votes at polling stations in Singapore, ELD said.



