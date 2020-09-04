In crackdown on Portland protests, state troopers are back, ‘deputized’ as federal officers. Why it matters.

As unrest has continued into a fourth month in Portland, a detachment of Oregon state troopers specially deputized to act as federal law-enforcement agents has been sent to the city to help keep order.

The move, first reported by freelance journalist Deborah Bloom, allows them to bring suspects to federal courts for arraignment and prosecution, circumventing local prosecutors who are seen by some law-enforcement agencies as excessively lenient with demonstrators.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) More

It comes as President Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf are again considering deploying federal officers from various departments to Portland following escalating clashes among pro-Trump activists, armed militants, and left-wing demonstrators, which turned deadly last weekend. But the initiative for deputizing state troopers didn’t come from DHS or the White House, but appears instead to reflect frustration on the part of Oregon State Police with a policy issued last month by Portland District Attorney Mike Schmidt on how to prosecute protest-related offenses.

A statement by an OSP spokesperson said: “OSP is not criticizing any officials and we respect the authority of the District Attorney, but to meet the Governor’s charge of bringing violence to an end we will use all lawful methods at our disposal.”

Brian Higgins, a retired former police chief for Bergen County, New Jersey and current adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, explains that if Oregon State Police officers are deputized as federal officers, they could charge suspects in federal court under federal statute rather than local or state laws.

Higgins said that the practice of federally deputizing state or local police officers is not uncommon. “As a matter of fact, it's done pretty regularly,” he said, typically in situations where local officers are asked to serve in a capacity that is outside their normal jurisdiction — for example, working on a gang unit or other type of special task force involving federal crimes, or providing security for large-scale national events such as the Superbowl or national political conventions.

In the context of protests, Higgins said he’s also seen local officers become deputized to protect federal property. However, the concept of using federally deputized officers to pursue federal charges against people arrested for offenses related to protests “is probably a new approach” in response to “the conflict that's going on in criminal justice right now between prosecutors and law enforcement.”

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Budget Committee hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) More

“It's almost as if law enforcement is finding another alternative to just protect themselves,” said Higgins, explaining that “in certain parts of the country,” including Portland as well as New York City and Chicago, there is a sense of frustration among law enforcement officials who believe that ongoing unrest is being enabled by progressive local prosecutors who’ve chosen to either downgrade or drop charges stemming from protests against police violence and systemic racism.

“It almost appears to me as if this lack of charging or downgrading charges in protests, particularly in charges related to assaulting police officers, may contribute to more assaults against police officers because protesters think that they just will not be held accountable,” he said.