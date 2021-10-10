Who is Imtiaz Khatri? Film Producer Under NCB Radar in SSR Case and Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust

Continuing its swoop on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids on the home and office of Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2, officials said in Mumbai on Saturday. The raids which started in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri’s alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.

Khatri’s name had also cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying drugs to him and other film personalities.

The latest action – details of which are not available – came in the ongoing probe into the rave party busted aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise last Saturday (October 2) when the NCB apprehended 8 persons including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking of a huge sensation.

Who is Imtiaz Khatri?

Khatri is a well-known film producer and businessman. He did his schooling and graduated in Mumbai. He started his construction company and later followed it up with a production house.

Khatri also produced movie Hrudayantar in 2017. He also owns a celebrity cricket team in Mumbai which plays in the INK Cricket Blast tournament, reported ZEE News.

Khatri has been spotted many times in Bollywood’s page 3 parties and his pictures with celebrities are viral on social media.

