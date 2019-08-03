IMSA SportsCar Championship reveals calendar for 2020 season

IMSA's 2020 calendar revealed

The IMSA SportsCar Championship has issued a calendar for the 2020 season, featuring the same 12 venues as this year's schedule.

The 2020 calendar, which was unveiled at Road America during Friday's annual 'State of the Series' address, features no significant date changes.

Only the Sebring 12 Hours, and the following race at Long Beach, have been moved back a week.

The Daytona 24 Hours will once again kick off the season on January 23-26, following the 'Roar Before the 24' test that takes place from January 3-5, while the campaign will conclude on October 10 with the 10-hour Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta.

Once again, the top-class Daytona Prototype international cars will undertake a 10-round schedule, skipping the GT-only races at Lime Rock Park and Virginia International Raceway, but the LMP2 calendar has been cut from eight to just six rounds.

The secondary prototype class will not feature at Mosport in July, while Daytona will no longer count for LMP2 points, although the race will remain open to the cars.

The GT Le Mans squads will not participate at Detroit at the end of May, while the GT Daytona field will be absent from Long Beach in April.

