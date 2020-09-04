IMSA Road Atlanta: Acura, Porsche, Lexus take poles

David Malsher-Lopez

Prototype

Castroneves laid down a brilliant lap to steal pole from the hitherto dominant car of the weekend, lapping the 2.54-mile road course in 68.674sec, a mere 0.056sec faster than ex-F1 driver Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. The Acuras, which had not looked so strong in practice had clearly saved their best ’til last, for Dane Cameron was just another 0.037sec behind claiming third ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Given the tightness of the class, it was no surprise that some mistakes were made, Nasr taking a wild run off at Turn 1, and just escaping scraping a wall, Tincknell driving like Keke Rosberg using all the track, curb and more to try and improve his time.

Sebastien Bourdais clocked sixth fastest for JDC Miller Motorsports, beating Renger van der Zande’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, and Matheus Leist in the second JDC Caddy.

Patrick Kelly ensured PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports will start ahead of Era Motorsport in the two-car LMP2 battle, Dwight Merriman surviving a spin in the latter machine.

GT Le Mans

Nick Tandy took pole in an astonishingly close battle for supremacy, in which five of the six cars were covered by one tenth, and the sixth was less than a further tenth away.

Tandy’s #911 Porsche 911 RSR lapped the course in 1min16.167sec, 0.014sec ahead of Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C8.R who in turn had a mere 0.045sec edge over the sister car piloted by Tommy Milner.

Laurens Vanthoor scored fourth ahead of the two BMW M8s of Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn.

GT Daytona

Frankie Montecalvo took pole for AIM Vasser Sullivan, his Lexus RCF lapping 0.15sec faster than Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan and Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Shinya Michimi and Misha Goikhberg clocked fourth and sixth, sandwiching Steijn Schothorst in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini.

Robby Foley was seventh in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 that won the class last time out at VIR, with Jeff Westphal’s WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 in eighth.

Michael de Quesada had a trip off the track in the second Lexus and couldn’t shift the cut grass from his grille and front air dam, so elected to pit and settle for ninth. That still left him ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3

GRT Magnus elected not to go out for qualifying and instead save a set of tires for tomorrow.

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph
1 7 BRA Hélio Castroneves
USA Ricky Taylor
 DPi Acura DPi 8 1'08.674     133.151
2 31 BRA Luiz Felipe Nasr
POR Filipe Albuquerque
BRA Luis Felipe Derani

 DPi Cadillac DPi 8 1'08.730 0.056 0.056 133.042
3 6 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
USA Dane Cameron
 DPi Acura DPi 7 1'08.767 0.093 0.037 132.971
4 77 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Tristan Nunez
FRA Olivier Pla

 DPi Mazda DPi 11 1'08.916 0.242 0.149 132.683
5 55 USA Jonathan Bomarito
GBR Harry Tincknell
USA Ryan Hunter-Reay

 DPi Mazda DPi 10 1'08.948 0.274 0.032 132.622
6 5 POR João Barbosa
FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Tristan Vautier

 DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'09.067 0.393 0.119 132.393
7 10 HOL Renger van der Zande
AUS Ryan Briscoe
 DPi Cadillac DPi 10 1'09.079 0.405 0.012 132.370
8 85 BRA Matheus Leist
RSA Stephen Simpson
 DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'09.683 1.009 0.604 131.223
9 52 Patrick Kelly
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Scott Huffaker

 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'12.209 3.535 2.526 126.632
10 18 USA Dwight Merriman
GBR Kyle Tilley
USA Colin Braun

 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 4 1'15.490 6.816 3.281 121.129
11 911 GBR Nick Tandy
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki
 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 7 1'16.167 7.493 0.677 120.052
12 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor
 GTLM Corvette C8.R 10 1'16.181 7.507 0.014 120.030
13 4 GBR Oliver Gavin
USA Tommy Milner
 GTLM Corvette C8.R 11 1'16.212 7.538 0.031 119.981
14 912 NZL Earl Bamber
BEL Laurens Vanthoor
 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 7 1'16.245 7.571 0.033 119.929
15 25 CAN Bruno Spengler
USA Connor de Phillippi
 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 6 1'16.253 7.579 0.008 119.917
16 24 FIN Jesse Krohn
USA John Edwards
 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 5 1'16.359 7.685 0.106 119.750
17 12 USA Townsend Bell
USA Frankie Montecalvo
USA Aaron Telitz

 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'19.757 11.083 3.398 114.648
18 48 USA Bryan Sellers
USA Madison Snow
USA Corey Lewis

 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 7 1'19.907 11.233 0.150 114.433
19 16 USA Ryan Hardwick
USA Patrick Long
BEL Jan Heylen

 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 7 1'19.920 11.246 0.013 114.414
20 86 GER Mario Farnbacher
USA Matthew McMurry
JPN Shinya Michimi

 GTD Acura NSX GT3 8 1'20.009 11.335 0.089 114.287
21 11 USA Richard Heistand
HOL Steijn Schothorst
GBR Richard Westbrook

 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 10 1'20.125 11.451 0.116 114.122
22 57 POR Alvaro Parente
CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
USA Trent Hindman

 GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 1'20.364 11.690 0.239 113.782
23 96 USA Bill Auberlen
USA Robby Foley
USA Dillon Machavern

 GTD BMW M6 GT3 8 1'20.469 11.795 0.105 113.634
24 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
FIN Toni Vilander
USA Jeff Westphal

 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 9 1'20.606 11.932 0.137 113.441
25 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
USA Michael de Quesada
CAN Daniel Morad

 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'20.615 11.941 0.009 113.428
26 74 USA Gar Robinson
USA Lawson Aschenbach
USA Ben Keating

 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'20.649 11.975 0.034 113.380
27 23 GBR Ian James
CAN Roman De Angelis
 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 10 1'20.828 12.154 0.179 113.129
28 44 USA Andy Lally
USA John Potter
USA Spencer Pumpelly

 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 0 0.000    