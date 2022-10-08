IMROs: BBC NI wins seven gold awards at Irish radio ceremony

Radio Ulster
BBC Northern Ireland has won seven gold, five silver and six bronze awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards 2022 on Friday night.

The ceremony took place in County Kilkenny.

This year BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 29 nominations.

These nominations spanned a wide range of output including speech, news, music, sport, specialist music and BBC Gaeilge.

Among the winners were presenter William Crawley of BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme who won gold in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year and Evening Extra's Declan Harvey who won gold for News Broadcaster of the Year.

Emma Dunseith, Senior Head of Content Production at BBC Northern Ireland said: "We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content."

"This has been another great year for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle and we're grateful that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards," she added.

The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards.

The BBC Northern Ireland winners were:

  • William Crawley won gold in the Speech Broadcaster Of The Year category, with Stephen Nolan being awarded silver in the same category

  • Evening Extra's Declan Harvey was awarded gold for News Broadcaster of The Year, with BBC Radio Foyle's Elaine McGee winning bronze in the same category

  • Ralph McLean picked up gold in the Specialist Music Broadcaster Of The Year category

  • BBC Radio Foyle's The Breakfast Show won Gold in the News Programme Local/ Regional category

  • BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White won gold in the Sports Broadcaster of the Year Local / Regional category

  • BBC Radio Ulster picked up a gold in the Documentary category for Assume Nothing: The Heiress & The General

  • Assume Nothing: Rape Trial won gold in the Radio Podcast category, with Year '21, presented by Tara Mills and Declan Harvey winning silver in the same category

  • Assume Nothing: The Handler won Silver in the Drama category

  • ATL Introducing won Silver in the IMRO Irish Music Programme or Initiative category

  • BBC Radio Ulster was awarded Silver for Snámh Fiáin in the Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge category

  • Good Morning Ulster picked up Bronze in the News - Full Service category

  • BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound received Bronze in Sports Programme - Full Service category

  • Gemma Bradley received bronze in the Specialist Music Broadcaster Of The Year category

  • The House Party With Phil Taggart was awarded bronze in the Specialist Music Programme Category

  • Thomas Niblock picked up bronze in the Sports Broadcaster of the Year

