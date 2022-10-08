IMROs: BBC NI wins seven gold awards at Irish radio ceremony

Radio Ulster

BBC Northern Ireland has won seven gold, five silver and six bronze awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) Awards 2022 on Friday night.

The ceremony took place in County Kilkenny.

This year BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 29 nominations.

These nominations spanned a wide range of output including speech, news, music, sport, specialist music and BBC Gaeilge.

Among the winners were presenter William Crawley of BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme who won gold in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year and Evening Extra's Declan Harvey who won gold for News Broadcaster of the Year.

Emma Dunseith, Senior Head of Content Production at BBC Northern Ireland said: "We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content."

"This has been another great year for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle and we're grateful that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards," she added.

The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards.

The BBC Northern Ireland winners were: