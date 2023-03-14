Police vow to arrest Imran Khan today as they clash with thousands of his supporters

Imran Khan - AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

Imran Khan said on Tuesday there is a plot to kill him as police trying to arrest the former prime minister clashed with thousands of supporters outside his Lahore home.

The cricket legend released a video message urging followers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on to the streets in protest as violent scenes continued into the night.

Thousands of Mr Khan’s supporters blocked the path of police, leading to clashes that saw several officers wounded and tear gas fired into the cricket legend’s home.

Mr Khan showed tear gas cartridges fired at his supporters as members of his party hit out at “total fascism by a bloodthirsty state”.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mr Khan, who was ousted as prime minister last year, over allegedly failing to declare gifts he received during his term and selling them on for profit. The 70 year-old denies the charges.

imran khan - ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Khan has accused Pakistan’s powerful military of pushing him out of office, and suggested the top brass were behind an assassination attempt he survived in November last year.

As his supporters fought pitched battles with security forces, Mr Khan again suggested a military-orchestrated plot against him : “I am fighting your war and I will continue that but if something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country.”

Protesters took to the streets of cities including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

A helicopter was spotted flying over the residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, while police wielding batons tried to storm through the crowd.

"We will arrest Imran Khan today and present him in court," said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah at a public rally telecast live on local TV channels.

But by night, the police had not been able to detain Mr Khan as supporters burned tyres to keep them out while covering their faces with cloth to combat tear gas.

One of Mr Khan’s supporters shouted: “Khan is our redline. You can keep filing fake cases against him but we won’t allow you to arrest him”.

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/bgVuOjsmHG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said the attempted raid reflected poorly on the current government led by the Pakistan Muslim League.

“Unhealthy revenge politics,” he wrote on Twitter “Poor priorities of the Government of a country that should focus on the economic misery of the people. Are we destroying the political landscape? Am concerned about the safety and dignity of Imran Khan like that of all politicians.”

Shireen Mazari, Mr Khan’s former information minister, posted a video of tear gas filtering through his garden and attacked “total fascism by a bloodthirsty fascist gov.”

Mr Khan has been recovering from a gunshot injury he received in last year’s assassination attempt.

In January, he accused Pakistan’s former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who stepped down as head of Pakistan’s all-powerful military last November, of plotting to have him killed before declaring a state of emergency to wrestle power away from him.



A session court in Islamabad on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Mr Khan and asked police to present him before it on March 18.

Last year, the ruling coalition government filed a reference against Mr Khan over his handling of state gifts.

Yesterday, newly released records showed Pakistan politicians and government officials received a treasure trove of gifts from foreign dignitaries over the past two decades including more than 150 Rolex watches, bullet-proof BMW cars and a 21-carat gold crown.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister, said on Tuesday that the government would introduce a new limit, meaning gifts worth more than $300 cannot be kept by officials.