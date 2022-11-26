Imran Khan to resume protests – this time taking on Pakistan’s military

Hannah Ellis-Petersen and Shah Meer Baloch
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Rehan Khan/EPA</span>
Photograph: Rehan Khan/EPA

It will be the moment that Imran Khan has been building up to for weeks. On Saturday, Pakistan’s toppled prime minister and former superstar cricketer will bring his “long march 2.0” to the city of Rawalpindi as he continues to push for early general elections. If a vote is called, Khan insists he will win overwhelmingly.

Khan’s appearance will be his first public outing since an assassination attempt earlier this month, when he was shot in the leg as his march travelled through Punjab. He remains unable to walk so will address the crowds from a wheelchair. According to security agencies, there remains a high risk of another assassination attempt, so Khan will be shielded within a cube of bulletproof glass.

On Saturday, a video was circulating of aides posing with a now-removed blue cast that Khan wore on his right leg after the shooting.

Since Khan was removed as prime minister in April in a vote of no confidence, his popularity has gone from strength to strength just as Pakistan has spiralled further into a state of political crisis. The former PM – known to thrive as an opposition agitator – has mobilised hundreds of thousands of people at his rallies and made speeches filled with incendiary rhetoric.

Khan accused the US government of being behind a conspiracy to remove him from power, though he has recently backtracked and accused the new coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of being “imported” and corrupt. But it is Khan’s decision to go up against Pakistan’s mighty military establishment that has gripped the people and left the country reeling.

Khan and the senior aides in his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have not only accused the military of being responsible for pushing him out of office, but also for having a role in the assassination attempt. Khan unsuccessfully tried to file a police report naming Sharif, the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, and the senior army general Faisal Naseer as the three conspirators.

“It is no secret that the [military] establishment played a huge role in removing Imran Khan from power, by forcing our allies to abandon him,” said Fawad Chaudhry, a PTI spokesperson. The government and the military have denied this, and the shooter held responsible has said he acted alone.

Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore, the day after the assassination attempt against him
Imran Khan addresses the media at a hospital in Lahore, the day after the assassination attempt against him. Photograph: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Khan’s outspoken position is all the more extraordinary given his once entrenched relationship with the military establishment, who have a long history of keeping a stranglehold over Pakistani politics and in the past have taken power through coups.

Yet many believe Khan is once again looking for their backing to return him to power. Khan’s huge appeal, particularly when compared with the declining popularity of the Sharif government, remains his trump card.

Zahid Hussain, a political analyst, said: “Khan is hugely popular while the army position has been weakened and they are on the defensive so they may cave to pressure and talk to him. The military is not neutral, it has never been neutral.”

Khan was dealt a significant blow on Thursday when it was announced that the new army chief, arguably the most powerful position in Pakistan, will be Gen Asim Munir, whom Khan fired from a senior post in 2019. Munir is reported to be apolitical but, said the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, “to remain out of politics will be a big challenge for the new chief. The army has so much influence in governmental matters, it is so ingrained in the system, that it is difficult and complicated for this to just end”.

For years, Khan was described as the “blue-eyed boy” of the generals. Though he denies it, many within his party say he was elected in 2018 with the help of the military, who are accused of pressuring MPs to join the PTI and rigging the election in his favour.

Related: Imran Khan shooting another violent moment in Pakistan’s political history

One senior PTI leader, who is still close to Khan so spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The military is cunning and they brought him in power in a way that they could also get him out easily as we were not given the majority.”

Khan’s government operated as a so-called hybrid regime where the military interfered directly, though behind the scenes. “Our politics was outsourced, it was run by ISI,” said the PTI leader, referring to Inter-Services Intelligence, an agency controlled by the military.

Noor Alam Khan, who left the PTI in April having joined from the Pakistan People’s party, said: “There used to be interference from the establishment, lots of calls to politicians forcing them to join a certain party [PTI], vote a certain way.” Since Khan was removed from power, the interference has stopped.

Even Khan recently stated that while in power he received help from military agencies and could not pass bills without their support.

Gen Asim Munir (right) meets the Pakistan president, Arif Alvi, in Islamabad on Thursday
Gen Asim Munir (right) meets the Pakistan president, Arif Alvi, in Islamabad on Thursday. Photograph: AP

Under the hybrid regime, the army cracked down on media freedom and Khan’s political opponents were imprisoned. Pakistan’s ranking in the Transparency International corruption index slipped a record 20 places from 2019-21 due to “state capture” and an “absence of rule of law”, despite Khan’s election promise to clean up politics.

In 2021, the relationship between Khan and the military, and in particular with the army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, began to fray over the generals’ concerns that Khan was running the country’s economy into the ground, as inflation soared and the government spent wildly on subsidies on fuel and power.

Related: Imran Khan denies corruption over $2m worth of state gifts

Khan’s erratic approach to foreign policy, alienating allies such as the US and Saudi Arabia, was also a cause of consternation.

The relationship broke down completely after the military refused to back Khan’s candidates in regional elections, then decided against Khan’s will to transfer Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the head of the ISI who was helping him run the country.

Despite Khan’s best efforts to prevent a vote of no confidence, it went ahead in April 2022 and he was removed after swathes of his own PTI MPs as well as coalition allies voted against him. Some credited not only the military’s withdrawal of support but also the alleged rampant corruption and disastrous economic policies that had left them unable to face their constituents.

“Imran Khan has two faces,” said Noor Alam Khan. “He is not clean, he is not sincere to the nation and he does not believe in democracy.”

The ferocity with which Khan has since turned against the military appears to have taken the establishment by surprise. Khan criticised the military in speeches, in particular the powerful army chief Bajwa.

On Wednesday night, Bajwa, who retires from his post next week, took the highly unconventional step of openly admitting military interference in politics for the past 70 years. In what appeared to be a pointed response to Khan, Bajwa criticised those building a “false narrative” and said the army had made the decision “it would never interfere in any political matter”.

This was met with scepticism among analysts and politicians. “We’ve heard that too at times before and too many times it simply hasn’t happened,” said Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for south Asia at the Wilson Center thinktank in the US. “Given how deeply entrenched the military is in Pakistan’s political fabric, it would be almost impossible for there to be such a sharp shift.”

Instead, Khan’s fate is likely to rest on whether Munir, the new military chief, is willing to come to the negotiating table. “Ultimately the army wants to deal with the terrible political mess in the country,” said Kugelman. “So the big question now is, do they think that involves some kind of reconciliation with Khan?”

Latest Stories

  • Khan’s Showdown Protest in Pakistan to Put Investors on Guard

    (Bloomberg) -- Ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s planned big protest on Saturday may further exacerbate the political crisis in beleaguered Pakistan and put investors on the backfoot. Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30A Rival’s Misstep Helped Anwar Finally Land Malaysia’s Top JobAdobe Sees Up to $9.2 Billion in E-Commerce: Black Friday UpdateUS Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security RiskUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series, he understands the Colts must be more focused, more precise and more efficient Monday night. “We talked about just embracing the moment, having fun with it, appreciating it and then performing at your best when you hav