Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's PM after key vote

·3 min read
Imran Khan in 2018
Imran Khan becomes the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence vote

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership.

The vote was held past midnight after opposition parties brought a motion against him, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Mr Khan had said he would not recognise an opposition government, claiming - without evidence - that there was a US-led conspiracy to remove him.

The assembly will now appoint a new prime minister.

That person will be able to hold power until October 2023 when the next election is due to be held.

Mr Khan becomes the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence vote.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Mr Khan, 69, had acted unconstitutionally when he blocked the no-confidence vote and dissolved parliament.

This made several opposition members furious, with some accusing the prime minister of treason.

Minutes before the vote started, the speaker of Pakistan's lower house of parliament - an ally of Mr Khan - announced his resignation. Members of Mr Khan's party left the building, insisting he was the victim of an international conspiracy.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, the house speaker said, making it a majority vote.

In a tweet, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and its parliament were "finally freed from a serious crisis".

Mr Sharif added: "Congratulations to the Pakistani nation on a new dawn."

The former captain of Pakistan's national cricket team was elected prime minister in 2018, and promised to fight corruption and fix the economy.

But those pledges have gone unmet with the country gripped by a financial crisis.

In late March a series of defections deprived him of his majority and left him fighting for his political career.

The BBC's Secunder Kermani says Mr Khan is widely regarded as having come to power with the help of Pakistan's army, but now observers say they have fallen out.

Mr Khan has repeatedly said that Pakistan's opposition parties are working with foreign powers. He also claims that he is the target of a US-led conspiracy to remove him because of his refusal to stand with Washington on issues against Russia and China.

The US has said there "no truth" in these allegations, and Mr Khan has never provided any evidence.

He visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin as Russia was launching the invasion of Ukraine and has previously criticised what the Bush administration called the war on terror.

Saturday's vote came after opposition lawmakers put forward a no-confidence motion to parliament last Sunday, in a bid to oust Mr Khan from power.

But parliament's deputy speaker Qasim Suri - a member of Mr Khan's political party - swiftly blocked the vote, saying it showed "foreign interference". Mr Suri also said that it went against the constitution, which calls for loyalty to the state.

Mr Khan's government went on to dissolve parliament and called for a snap election to be held. This angered several opposition members, with some accusing the prime minister of treason for blocking the vote.

Opposition figures submitted a petition to the Supreme Court to assess the situation.

On Thursday, Pakistan's top court ruled that Mr Khan's decision to stop the vote from going ahead was unconstitutional. It ordered that the no-confidence vote should go ahead again.

However an impasse over the vote continued well into Saturday evening, prompting the speaker of the lower house of parliament - Asad Qaiser, an ally of Mr Khan - to resign.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Imran Khan: Pakistan PM on brink as confidence vote looms

    Pakistan's prime minister warns that if he is ousted, he won't recognise an opposition government.

  • Imran Khan: Pakistan court rules no-confidence vote block is illegal

    A court ruled a move to block an earlier vote was illegal, paving the way for his possible removal.

  • Exclusive: Full-scale Nato military force to defend borders

    Nato is drawing up plans to deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border in an effort to combat future Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine, the alliance’s secretary general has revealed.

  • Explainer-What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday which he is widely expected to lose. If that happens, or he resigns before then, a new government would be formed most likely under opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, but it was unclear how long it could last or whether elections expected to take place later this year would bring greater clarity. Since coming to power in 2018, Khan's rhetoric has become more anti-American and he expressed a desire to move closer to China and, recently, Russia - including talks with President Vladimir Putin on the day the invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Montenegro adopts unspecified sanctions against Russia

    Montenegro on Friday adopted sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister-designate Dritan Abazovic said, without specifying what they were. Russia is a major investor in Montenegro, a NATO member and a candidate for EU membership, and many Russians and Russian tycoons have property or yachts there. Montenegro, on the Adriatic coast, relies on tourists from Russia and Ukraine as major sources of revenues.

  • Plane splits in half after emergency landing at airport: 'Substantial damages"

    A DHL cargo plane had to make an emergency landing at the Juan Santa Maria international airport in Costa Rica.

  • 60 elite Russian paratroopers refused to fight in the invasion of Ukraine, report says

    Dozens of Putin's paratroopers from a unit in Pskov province refused to fight in Ukraine, according to an independent Russian newspaper.

  • Pakistan’s Parliament Gives Prime Minister the Boot

    Parker SongPakistan’s parliament voted to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan in a dramatic late-night session—eliminating one of the most prominent leaders in the nationalist wave that has swept the globe in the past decade.The India-based Hindustan Times reported that 174 of the 342-member National Assembly voted in favor of the no-confidence measure, ending Khan’s three-and-a-half-year-old government. Early reports in other Indian media indicate that the body will replace him as soon as Monday.H

  • Sharif, frontrunner as next Pakistani PM, seen as 'can-do' administrator

    Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician. The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, is leading a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan, and if a vote of no-confidence goes ahead on Saturday he is widely expected to replace Khan. Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan's military, which traditionally controls foreign and defence policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people.

  • EU slashes 10% of Russian imports with new sweeping sanctions

    (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sweeping sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products which were estimated to slash at least 10% of total imports from Moscow. The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB. The ban on coal, the first the EU has so far imposed on any energy import from Russia, will be fully effective from the second week of August.

  • Column: Sarah Palin quit as Alaska governor. Now she wants to be relevant again

    Sarah Palin may have Trump's backing, but the ex-governor and onetime vice presidential nominee is an underdog in Alaska's unique election system.

  • Ohio Fairgrounds Turns Down Upcoming Trump Political Rally

    The Portage County fairgrounds has a "long-standing policy" of not hosting political rallies, a county commissioner said.

  • Tsonga hones his creaking frame for last shots in the tennis big time

    On Sunday afternoon on the French riviera, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face the international media for the first time since announcing that he will say goodbye to all the glitz and glamour of the tennis circuit. The prelude to the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters will be another moment in the incarnation of what has been increasingly obvious to Tsonga's legion of fans and admirers who have tracked his feats between the lines for the best part of two decades.The effervescent force of nature that was Jo-Wilf

  • UPDATE 1-More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor

    More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday. "They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told public television. Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country's east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.

  • Last Day: Embiid closing in history, NBA matchups to be set

    Joel Embiid is about to make a lot of history. The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines. A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — will become the first international player to win that title.

  • International student fatally shot outside of TTC subway station

    Toronto Police is looking for a male suspect after a shooting outside Sherborne subway station Thursday evening. A 21-year-old Seneca College student was shot multiple times and Toronto Police don't believe the shooting was targeted. Morganne Campbell has the latest.

  • Who Is Jeanne Cadieu? 6 Things to Know About Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend

    Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were first linked in late 2018

  • Yukon in talks with Skagway, Alaska, to ensure access to port for shipping ore

    Yukon mines may have to find a different port to ship their ore to markets next year. The municipality of Skagway, Alaska, won't be renewing its lease for the ore dock with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which sublet it to the White Pass & Yukon Route railway. The railway has leased the dock and the land around it for 54 years. "Skagway is moving forward on converting the ore dock and upgrading it to an extremely modern facility so it can accommodate the biggest of the c

  • UK: Ukraine help will change if Russian tactics do

    STORY: "If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well," Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.Wallace said the United Kingdom will contribute to NATO operations "from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea" and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not make us compromise on our values that we hold so dear".Wallace was speaking at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base during a ceremony held to mark the assumption of NATO enhanced Air Policing duties by the British Royal Air Force.UK Typhoon Pilot, Lewis Travers, told Reuters that starting next week, the typhoon jets stationed in Romania "will be armed, fueled, ready to go" in case an unfriendly aircraft is headed into NATO airspace.NATO has beefed up its eastern flank in the face of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • 'We Will Support Ukraine For As Long As It Takes' Boris Johnson Says During Walkabout In Kyiv

    The prime minister spoke to ordinary Ukrainians during tour of capital city with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.