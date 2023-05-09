Imran Khan arrested and 'bundled into van'

Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been arrested in Pakistan as he travelled to court to face corruption charges.

The former prime minister was bundled into a van by dozens of baton-wielding security forces ahead of his appearance at the Islamabad High Court.

Fawaz Chaudhry, the vice-president of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party, said that Mr Khan’s lawyers had been “tortured”.

Video shared on social media by the PTI showed his lawyer being treated by a doctor with cuts on his face.

Mr Khan’s arrest is over allegations he failed to declare luxury gifts he received as prime minister and profited from their sale.

He claims the charges are politically motivated.

[English Subtitles] Chairman Imran Khan's response to ISPR Press Release!



His life is in danger, but he is ready to go to any lengths for Pakistanis. We are blessed to be living in his era! May Allah protect him against all evils.#BehindYouSkipper #SubtitledByPTI pic.twitter.com/SlNH0YVivs — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

The legendary cricketer has repeatedly claimed that his ouster last year was organised by Pakistan’s powerful military, which has carried out three coups and is widely seen as pulling the strings of the country’s politics.

Mr Khan, 70, raised the stakes recently by alleging that a senior military officer plotted to kill him. The military on Monday warned Mr Khan against making "baseless allegations".

The rebuke underscored how far Mr Khan's relations have deteriorated with the powerful military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

Story continues

At a weekend rally in Lahore, Mr Khan repeated claims that a senior intelligence officer Major-General Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.

The military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing said in a statement that "this fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable".

"This has been a consistent pattern for the last year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives," it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - whom Khan also alleged was involved in the assassination plot - weighed in on Twitter.

"His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated," he said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.