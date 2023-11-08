Imran Hussain: Shadow minister quits Labour front bench over Gaza

Breaking News image

The Labour MP Imran Hussain has quit Sir Keir Starmer's shadow ministerial team over his desire to "strongly advocate for a ceasefire" in Gaza.

Mr Hussain was the shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People.

He said he remained committed to Labour's agenda but his view on Gaza differed "substantially" from the position Sir Keir had adopted.

Sir Keir has called for humanitarian pauses in Gaza but has not supported calls for a ceasefire at this time.

Mr Hussain said he wanted to be a "strong advocate" for a ceasefire alongside the UN and multiple charities, calling it "essential to ending the bloodshed".

He also argued it would help aid reach those who needed it and help the safe return of Israeli hostages.

He said he was "deeply troubled" by an LBC interview Sir Keir gave on 11 October about Israel's actions in Gaza and said while he appreciated his clarification of these comments later: "I believe the party needs to go further and call for a ceasefire."

He added that he "unequivocally condemned Hamas's attacks" of 7 October.

Labour have been approached for comment.