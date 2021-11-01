IMPULSE DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES FIRST OPTIMIZER IMPLANT IN CHINA

Breakthrough CCM Therapy Now Being Implemented in China

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics, a global medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure, today announced the first implantation of a patient in China with its innovative Optimizer system delivering CCM therapy. Cardiologist Dr. Hua Wei from the renowned Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences performed the successful implant procedure.

Dr. Wei shared, “We are currently relying on medication only for the treatment of heart failure. If medication doesn’t work, then we don’t have a better solution. We now have a new option — CCM therapy — for these patients with a narrow QRS heart failure. For the vast majority of patients with heart failure, I think the implant performed today has a significant meaning for the future.”

The Optimizer, harnessing advanced engineering, delivers CCM therapy — the company’s proprietary technology — to the heart. CCM therapy has been pioneered by Impulse Dynamics to significantly improve heart contraction, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed throughout the body.1 The Optimizer delivers precisely timed electrical pulses to the heart during the absolute refractory period of the beating cycle, immediately after the heart contracts. This breakthrough device improves the quality of life for heart failure patients no longer able to benefit from medication meant to manage symptoms and slow the progression of their condition.1

“Following years of collaboration between accomplished Chinese clinicians and our local team to obtain market authorization, we are happy to be offering the breakthrough technology of CCM therapy to Chinese patients and their families to restore their quality of life and help them regain hope,” said Simos Kedikoglou, CEO of Impulse Dynamics.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers enhance the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM® therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer® system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment verified to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients. CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few treatment alternatives available to them. To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

1 European Journal of Heart Failure (2021), https://doi.org/10.1002/ejhf.2202

CONTACT: Rex Richmond, Director of Media Relations Impulse Dynamics 856-642-9933 rrichmond@impulsedynamics.com Gerry Haines, CFO Impulse Dynamics 856-642-9933 ghaines@impulsedynamics.com



