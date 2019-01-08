Improving Oilers visit steady Sharks

As they readied to reach the midway point of the season, the Edmonton Oilers were already in make-it-or-break-it territory when the calendar flipped to 2019.

On the heels of a six-game losing skid to finish 2018, the Oilers headed out for a four-game road swing to kick off the new year knowing how dire it was to turn their fortunes immediately. They've done it.

The Oilers head into their Tuesday clash at the San Jose Sharks with the opportunity to claim three wins in their four-game sojourn.

"If you're .500 or better on the road at this time of year, you're doing great," Edmonton coach Ken Hitchcock said after his team claimed a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. "We're now in a good-trip situation, and we could turn it into a great trip."

Edmonton (20-19-3) opened the crucial road swing with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes but followed it with a dispiriting 4-0 defeat against the Pacific Division cellar-dwelling Los Angeles Kings. The response against Anaheim, which leaves Edmonton two points out of a playoff spot going into Tuesday's action, was exactly what was needed, especially with goalie Cam Talbot recording his first shutout of the season with a 39-save performance.

"I had to come up with a few big saves early, and that obviously gets the confidence going," said Talbot, who last recorded a shutout in the 2017-18 season opener and has been relegated to a backup role of late due to his struggles.

As impressive as Edmonton's win over Anaheim was, a clash with the Sharks these days is another level.

The Sharks (24-13-7) are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. San Jose has won five of its past six games in big part because of the play of its standout defensemen, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson.

Burns has collected 12 points in the last six games and leads all NHL defensemen with 47 points. Karlsson has 12 points in his past five outings, including three assists Monday against the Kings. In fact, Karlsson has recorded at least one point in his past 13 games (1-21-22) -- a franchise-record stretch that was broken up by a two-game, NHL-administered suspension.

Their impact is even more important with a pair of key blue-liners, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Justin Braun, on the shelf due to injury, leaving Karlsson and Burns to each play roughly half the game.

"Those minutes can catch up with you, but both guys have done it before and have done it for extended periods," Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. "They're both skaters, they both have that ability to recover quickly. If we were doing it for half a year, I might be concerned about it, but not for a week."

Helping out, too, is that San Jose left winger Evander Kane has found his form, too, having netted seven goals and seven assists in 15 games to provide much-needed scoring depth.

--Field Level Media