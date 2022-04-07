Improving Mecklenburg roads + Panthers coach joins lawsuit against the NFL

Hello, Charlotte! My name is Molly, and it’s nice to “meet” you.

I’m the new voice behind the Afternoon Observer, as Kristen has passed the baton. I’m here to do what they did: deliver the news you need to get through your day – and hopefully I’ll do it just as well.

Chin up, it’s almost Friday! Now for your top stories:

Noteworthy: Today, Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court.

North Carolina’s new state budget maintained a reduction in funding for Charlotte road improvement projects for the next two fiscal years. City Council members aren’t sure why.

Commuters, beware: Construction work could start this month on roads throughout Mecklenburg County, including busy stretches of Brookshire Boulevard and N.C. 73.

Key details of the project:

The work will span 18 miles of roads within the county

The project is budgeted for $6.1 million

Among improvements are milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction

The construction work could start as soon as April 26 and is expected to be done by November 2023

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot breaks down which roads will be affected here.

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (left) has been named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is joining Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

Wilks alleges that the Arizona Cardinals discriminated against him when they fired him in 2018 after one season as head coach.

Read more on this from the Observer’s Jonathan Alexander.

A lawsuit accuses a Mooresville police officer of breaking a health care worker’s arm during an arrest after she failed to show an ID at her home.

The suit adds to a growing list of police defendants under legal scrutiny for their use of handcuffs, a law enforcement staple.

Find the full story from Michael Gordon here.

Got student loans? Good news, NC borrowers: Federal student loan repayments have once again been paused. You now have more time before you must make payments. The Department of Education also said additional relief is coming for those who’ve defaulted on loans.

Story continues

But the pause won’t last long. The grace period is slated to conclude at the end of the month.

The Observer’s Mary Ramsey shares what you need to know here.

Need dinner ideas this evening? The state’s No. 1 place to get a burrito is right here in Charlotte, according to restaurant review website Yelp.

Taqueria Mal Pan, known for serving massive burritos, took first place with its menu of Mexican street corn, tacos and California-style burritos. Simone Jasper has the delicious details here.

And in case you missed it: this is not the first time local eateries have made it onto national food lists. Here’s another, from Charlotte Five’s Melissa Oyler.

