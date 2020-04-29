Improving your air quality at home could be the answer to your best skin ever

Photo credit: Georgia Davey Smith for Harper's Bazaar

From Harper's BAZAAR

We’ve all got to grips with wearing daily SPF (hopefully) and can even get on board with the idea of protecting our skin from fumes within busy cities. But surely, when we’re safe at home, we can take a break from thinking about pollutants and other aggressors? Wrong.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In fact, if anything, the inside of your house or flat could be housing air that is even worse for your skin, sleep and general health. And since the average adult breathes in around 10,000 litres of air every minute, it is definitely something we should all be paying attention to. A scary concept, yes, but nothing that can’t be fixed...

Is there actually pollution inside your home?

Lots, yes, and from various sources. In fact, many surveys suggest the air inside the home could be worse (depending on where you live) than outside - as much as five times higher*. And since we spend up to 90 per cent of our time indoors - much more in recent times, of course - it’s the air you’re exposed to more than the air outside that can affect your skin.



Many of these pollutants are known to cause health issues - from skin and sleep problems, to respiratory issues.

Where does the air pollution come from?

"There is a plethora of air pollutants that can accumulate in the home," says Dyson’s VP of Environmental Care, Alex Knox. "Most obvious is dust when it builds up over time on surfaces, pet hair on carpets, build-up of mould in damp environments or pollen that is drawn in through open windows."

One of the other main areas of concern is invisible fumes "released from new furniture, cleaning solvents, deodorants, scented candles and gasses from cooking," says Knox. So sadly, every time you're doing your best by cleaning, doing housework or upgrading your interiors, you could be adding to toxins in the air.

Your beauty products can also add to the issue, releasing VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from hairspray and perfume into your space.

Story continues

Further to that, there's the air coming in from outside, either seeping in via bad insulation or rushing in when your windows or doors are open.



Why is poor air quality bad for your skin?

Just like the sun and city-based smog, the atmosphere inside your home - depending on the quality - can play havoc with your skin. "Environmental pollution causes the promotion of free radicals onto the skin and these dangerous molecules are triggering a cascade of chemical reactions," says Dr Marko Lens, a reconstructive and plastic surgeon and founder of skincare brand Zelens. "These reactions can cause skin inflammation and subsequently skin ageing."

These free radicals can be especially damaging to the skin barrier, which protects the skin and keeps it healthy and irritation-free.

How can you improve your air quality at home?

There are many ways you can better the situation for yourself, either by improving the air quality by removing polluting particles, swapping in products that aren't going to add to the problem, or by protecting your skin from what is there already.

Invest in an air purifier

"Pollutants come in many different shapes and sizes so it’s important to have the right cleaning systems to maintain a healthy home environment," says Knox. HEPA (efficiency particulate air) filters are important for capturing fine particles such as pollen, dust and debris, but a purifier will have the added value of removing ultra-fine particles and harmful volatile compounds that can lead to health and sleep issues.

Look for purifiers that capture the smallest size particles (measured in microns) possible for your budget .





2. Switch to non-toxic candles

A scented candle might be one of life's simplest pleasures, but they can also be the worst culprit for your health at home. With most made from paraffin wax (derived from petroleum, coal or shale), every time you light it you're potentially releasing toxic compounds such as acetone and benzene into the air, both recognised carcinogens.

An easy win is switching to non-toxic candles, of which there are many brilliant - and chic - options.





3. Swap in chemical-free cleaning products

We hate to rain on your spring-cleaning parade but, while all that spraying and scrubbing might make things look clean, it could actually be sending lots of chemicals up into your air, which then end up in your lungs. Try swapping your usual household cleaning products for chemical-free brands, many of which are 100 per cent natural or vegan, too.

4. Protect your skin with anti-pollution skincare

There are a host of anti-pollution products available now which, although traditionally designed for city-dwellers and commuters, will work a treat indoors, too. Dr Lens also suggests that a "proper cleansing of the skin is very important to remove all impurities" and to look for cleansers with detoxing properties.

He also suggests using topical antioxidants that fight against free radicals, and a good moisturiser to keep the skin barrier healthy.



* Source United States Environmental Protection Agency

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP NOW



You Might Also Like