Improved GO train service brings joy to Halton region residents

The residents of Halton Region are rejoicing following the Ontario government's recent announcement of an expansion to the GO train service. The new plan includes increased service between Union Station and Niagara Falls and additional express trips connecting Hamilton, Burlington, and Toronto.

"Go train will allow us to travel from Niagara Falls to Toronto. Hundreds of people from Milton daily commute to various towns for jobs and other purposes. Now people of this town are thrilled and excited about the new service train," said Milton resident Willaim Johnson.

To facilitate better connectivity to employment opportunities, housing, and Canada's renowned tourist destination, the Ontario government has taken steps to enhance the GO train service. Effective May 20, weekday service to Niagara Falls will see an addition of two daily roundtrips, while weekend service will witness an increase of one daily roundtrip. These improvements will result in a total of 21 roundtrips per week. Additionally, GO trains will resume service to St. Catharines VIA station as part of these enhancements. Commuters and travellers can now expect a more convenient and efficient journey.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakeshore West line, connecting Hamilton, Burlington, and Toronto, will also benefit from the government's initiatives. Four additional weekday peak express trips will be introduced in each direction, providing commuters with more travel options.

Another Milton resident, Ava Anderson, said: "We finally have a new train service in our region. It is a step towards an efficient and sustainable transportation system. We will have more convenient transportation options now." She further added, "It will make commuting much easier. Our town will be connected to areas like Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto. It will also boost tourism as people may have access to Niagara Falls."

The impact of these improvements goes beyond transportation, as they serve as an economic driver for the province. Niagara's thriving tourism industry, responsible for supporting approximately 23,000 regional jobs will significantly benefit from the increased service. Furthermore, the weekend GO train service will feature special seasonal bike coaches, allowing passengers to bring bicycles and explore the picturesque 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor.

"It will improve our connectivity and reduce travel time," said Michael Davis, Halton Hills resident.

To make commuting by GO transit more convenient, riders can tap their debit and credit cards on Presto devices. This contactless payment method has gained popularity since its introduction in August 2022, with over 826,000 contactless credit trips recorded across the GO transit network. Additionally, GO riders can enjoy complimentary access to the GO Wi-Fi Plus service on all GO trains, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout their journey.

The expansion of the GO train service brings a renewed sense of optimism and convenience to the residents of the Halton Region. With increased connectivity and improved travel options, the community looks forward to leveraging these enhancements for a more accessible and prosperous future.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter