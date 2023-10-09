Improved Revenues Required Before AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Shares Find Their Feet

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Metals and Mining companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 97x and even P/S above 552x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How AIC Mines Has Been Performing

AIC Mines could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For AIC Mines?

AIC Mines' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 21%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with revenue growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 10% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 270% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why AIC Mines' P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As expected, our analysis of AIC Mines' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

