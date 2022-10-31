Improved Earnings Required Before TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT) Stock's 30% Jump Looks Justified

Those holding TH Plantations Berhad (KLSE:THPLANT) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 30% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 33% over that time.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, TH Plantations Berhad may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.6x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for TH Plantations Berhad as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is TH Plantations Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, TH Plantations Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 10% per annum during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.9% per year.

In light of this, it's understandable that TH Plantations Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From TH Plantations Berhad's P/E?

TH Plantations Berhad's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that TH Plantations Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - TH Plantations Berhad has 6 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

